Kristin Cavallari Reunites With Lauren Conrad in Y2K-Approved Ripped Jeans & Braided Jimmy Choo Mules on ‘Back to the Beach’

Kristin Cavallari brought reality TV fans to a halt today, after reuniting with former “Laguna Beach” co-star Lauren Conrad. The duo recorded the newest episode of Cavallari and Stephen Colletti’s podcast, “Back to the Beach,” where they discuss the truth behind their time on the show.

The Uncommon James founder posed with Conrad and Stephen Colletti to announce the episode today on Instagram , wearing a burnt orange cutout halter top and bleached denim jeans. With torn distressing adding a grungy edge to her ensemble, Cavallari finished her attire with a gold watch. Conrad was dressed for the occasion as well, wearing a black linen dress with matching leather slides.

“The love triangle together again. Finale of Back to the Beach season 1 with LC is here! Link in bio,” Cavallari captioned the post.

When it came to footwear, Cavallari completed her ensemble with a set of square-toed heeled mules by Jimmy Choo. Her leather “Diosa” sandals featured white uppers with horizontal and crossed braided front straps, creating a cutout effect. Completing the set were heels totaling 3.5 inches tall, giving her look a punchy height boost.

The style is one of the designer’s most-worn this summer; she’s donned it numerous times throughout the season, whether at her own Uncommon James events or posing for at-home photo shoots. Earlier this summer, for instance, she slipped into the pair with a pastel yellow minidress, gold Uncommon James jewelry and a raffia Saint Laurent clutch while in Nantucket with influencer Austin Rhodes and his boyfriend, Justin Anderson.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

