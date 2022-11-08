Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for misused of social security number
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 63-year-old central Nebraska man will serve prison time for misusing a social security number. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that Jose Bahena Sanchez, formerly of Grand Island, was sentenced in Lincoln by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard. Bahena Sanchez was sentenced to...
News Channel Nebraska
One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island. The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St. GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin...
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Thursday 11-10
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, CASA of South Central NE, Bert’s Pharmacy, Homestead of Hastings, and Jacobi Carpet One. For sale: China $295, Chair $20, Bags of Fertilizer 10 bags for $20, 308-390-4013. For sale: Firewood make an offer, 402-462-9725. For sale: Topper for...
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
LEXINGTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said that two people have been arrested following a multi-agency effort from an ongoing investigation that was being done by the Lexington Police Department. It was reported that the CODE Task Force was assisting in the investigation. NSP said that Wednesday morning, the...
News Channel Nebraska
Adams Central back in state semis, looking forward to tough matchup with Pierce
HASTINGS, NE — The Adams Central football team is getting ready to head into familiar territory. The Patriots are in the Class C-1 semifinals for the third time in the last four years. Senior running back Hyatt Collins credits the program’s culture for its consistent success. “We kind...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
Comments / 0