ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man sentenced for misused of social security number

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 63-year-old central Nebraska man will serve prison time for misusing a social security number. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that Jose Bahena Sanchez, formerly of Grand Island, was sentenced in Lincoln by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard. Bahena Sanchez was sentenced to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Thursday 11-10

Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, CASA of South Central NE, Bert’s Pharmacy, Homestead of Hastings, and Jacobi Carpet One. For sale: China $295, Chair $20, Bags of Fertilizer 10 bags for $20, 308-390-4013. For sale: Firewood make an offer, 402-462-9725. For sale: Topper for...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County

LEXINGTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said that two people have been arrested following a multi-agency effort from an ongoing investigation that was being done by the Lexington Police Department. It was reported that the CODE Task Force was assisting in the investigation. NSP said that Wednesday morning, the...
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy