ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California races could determine control of US House

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08V6L4_0j3Ee0Z300

LOS ANGELES — The outcome in a string of highly competitive California U.S. House races will play into control of Congress next year, potentially helping Republicans seize control or providing a Democratic buffer as the party struggles to maintain its teetering majority.

The stakes were spotlighted last week, when President Joe Biden traveled to Southern California to campaign on behalf of endangered Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, whose district straddles Orange and San Diego counties. It was Biden's second trip to California in less than three weeks. Meantime, Vice President Kamala Harris was in Los Angeles for a rally Monday to urge Democratic voters to get to the polls.

Republican leaders believe as many as five districts in the state could swing their way — enough to give the GOP the House gavel in a midterm-election year when voters typically punish the party that holds the White House. Should that happen, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield would be in line to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco.

For their part, Democrats are eager to claw back four House districts they surrendered in 2020 and hope to gain more to pad their dominance in the state congressional delegation. Republicans hold only 11 of the state's 53 seats, which drops to 52 seats next year because California's once-soaring population growth has stalled.

Overall in the House, there are 220 Democrats, 212 Republicans and three vacancies.

Competitive districts are something of a rarity in heavily Democratic California and cut against its national reputation as a liberal stronghold. But pockets of conservative strength remain, even as Democrats hold a nearly 2-to-1 statewide edge in voter registrations.

The contests are being fought over issues that are shaping races around the country.

Democrats are stressing abortion rights and labeling GOP rivals "extremists" in a party still largely under the sway of former President Donald Trump. Republican candidates are faulting Biden and a Democratic Congress for inflation, rising crime and the long-running homeless crisis.

The main battlegrounds are Orange County — a suburban expanse south of Los Angeles that was once a Republican stronghold but has become increasingly diverse and Democratic — and the Central Valley, an inland stretch sometimes called the nation's salad bowl for its agricultural production.

The key races Tuesday:

TRUMP SUPPORTER SEEKS THIRD UPSET NORTH OF DEMOCRATIC LOS ANGELES

U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia is the only Republican member of Congress in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Despite a Democratic tilt in his district, the former Navy combat pilot has won two consecutive elections, but the last two years ago was by just 333 votes.

He faces an even tougher challenge this year after his district – the 27th -- was redrawn and became more Democratic. Democrat Christy Smith is on the ballot for the third time, after two earlier losses to Garcia.

Smith, a former legislator, has spotlighted Garcia's opposition to abortion rights and depicts him as out of step with the district: He was endorsed by then-President Trump in his 2020 contest, then joined House Republicans who rejected electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania and opposed Trump's impeachment after the Capitol insurrection.

Garcia highlights his military service and points to his vote supporting $2,000 stimulus checks during the pandemic as one example of his political independence. The district includes a large number of veterans and is home to defense industries, which could be an asset for Garcia.

A LONGTIME REPUBLICAN LOOKS TO HOLD ON IN CHANGED DISTRICT

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert has held his seat east of Los Angeles for nearly three decades. But the once-a-decade redrawing of district boundaries landed him in a battleground — the 41st District — where the registration is about equally split between Republicans and Democrats.

He's a familiar name and the longest-serving Republican in the California congressional delegation. He has a fundraising advantage, but his support from former President Donald Trump poses complications in a district that now includes many transplanted Los Angeles residents and liberal Palm Springs, which has a large concentration of LGBTQ voters.

His home city, Corona, is the largest in the district, and he's been touting his clout on the Appropriations Committee that enables him to bring home federal dollars for transportation and water projects.

He's facing Democrat Will Rollins, a former federal prosecutor who is gay. Rollins calls Calvert an extremist and places safeguarding democracy and protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights among his priorities.

SWING DISTRICT VOTERS GET SHARP CONTRAST IN CANDIDATES

Voters in coastal Orange County have a stark choice in selecting their next member of Congress.

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, a national progressive star, is facing Republican Scott Baugh, a former state legislative leader and past head of the county GOP, in the 47th District that includes Huntington Beach and swaths of suburban terrain.

Baugh has been pounding on economic issues, including inflation and gas prices. He recently tweeted a picture of a gas station sign with prices topping $7 a gallon and wrote, "Biden has done nothing to stop this madness."

Porter is a prolific fundraiser and has pumped over $24 million into the contest, compared to about $2 million for Baugh. She's been stressing abortion rights and her work as a consumer advocate, including fighting "abusive" credit card fees. Both candidates have depicted each other as extreme.

It was a shock in 2016 when then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton captured Orange County, a place long synonymous with conservative politics. The county that was once largely white and Republican has grown demographically diverse and increasingly Democratic. With Biden unpopular nationally, the race will test the depth of that transformation.

RESILIENT REPUBLICAN SEEKS ANOTHER SURPRISE IN FARM BELT

Republican Rep. David Valadao has persevered in a district with a strong Democratic tilt, and now is one of two Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump who could be reelected.

Democrats hold a staggering 17-point registration edge in the 22nd District in the state's farm belt. But Valadao has highlighted a bipartisan streak to win in left-leaning districts before. He held his seat from 2013 until January 2019, lost it for a term, then won it back in a 2020 rematch with Democrat T.J. Cox.

He's facing Democrat Rudy Salas in a newly redrawn district. Salas, a state assemblyman who is considered a moderate, has been dueling with Valadao over gas taxes, the opioid overdose crisis and health care.

IN CHALLENGING YEAR FOR DEMOCRATS, GOP TARGETS DISTRICT ON CALIFORNIA COAST

Democratic Rep. Mike Levin carried his election two years ago by 6 points. But in a challenging year for Democrats nationally, Republicans are looking for an upset in the coastal district that runs through Orange and San Diego counties.

Coastal California typically leans Democratic, but the race is seen as a toss-up. Democrats hold only a slight registration edge in the 49th District.

The risks for Levin were spotlighted in the final days of the campaign by the president, who visited in hopes of bolstering the incumbent's chances. Biden warned that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and upending abortion rights and retirement security.

Republican candidate Brian Maryott, a businessman and former San Juan Capistrano mayor who was defeated by Levin in 2020, has been highlighting pocketbook issues at a time of high inflation, climbing interest rates and gas prices that have cleared $7 a gallon. He also says he will resist "fringe socialist interests."

Levin has focused heavily on veterans affairs, as well as climate change and the environment, in a district that straddles Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

NEGATIVE ADS, FINGERPOINTING, SHAPE RACE FOR DISTRICT WITH ASIAN TILT

In the 45th District anchored in Orange County, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel, a South Korean immigrant looking for a second term in Congress, and Democrat Jay Chen, a Navy reservist and the son of immigrants from Taiwan, initially made inflation and hate crimes against Asian Americans key issues.

But the race took an ugly turn and most of it has focused on accusation and recrimination.

Chen's advertising depicts Steel as an extremist who would threaten abortion rights, while Republicans accused Chen of "racism" after he told supporters an "interpreter" was needed to understand Steel's remarks, arguing that Chen was mocking her accented English. Chen has said he was referring to "convoluted talking points" that he said Steel uses to sidestep issues.

Steel also has distributed flyers depicting Chen as a communist sympathizer, while Chen has said his grandmother fled China to escape communist rule.

The race is being watched nationally for what it will say about the preferences of the Asian community.

The district was specifically drawn to give Asian Americans, who comprise the largest group in the district, a stronger voice on Capitol Hill. It has a Democratic registration edge and includes the nation's largest Vietnamese community.

A TOSS-UP RACE TAKES SHAPE FOR OPEN SEAT IN CENTRAL VALLEY FARM BELT

A new district in the Central Valley has produced one of the closest contests this year.

The 13th District has a prominent Democratic tilt and a large Latino population, similar to other districts in the sprawling farm belt. But the most likely voters tend to be white, older, more affluent homeowners, while working-class voters, including many Latinos, are less consistent in getting to the polls.

That provides a possible opening for the GOP, despite the 14-point Democratic registration advantage.

The top finisher in the June primary was Republican John Duarte, a businessman and major grape and almond farmer whose priorities include obtaining adequate water supplies for farmers in the drought-wracked state — a perennial issue in the Central Valley — along with addressing inflation and crime.

His opponent, Democrat Adam Gray, is a moderate state legislator. In a region heavily dependent on agriculture, he's been critical of state water management and puts water and agriculture at the top of his issues list. He has also stressed his willingness to work across party lines, and promised to make improvements in public safety and education.

Comments / 4

VA User
2d ago

in other words, it's a close race, stand by while Democrats miraculously 'discover' 12 tractor trailers sitting out in the desert just bulging with Democratic votes that weren't counted.

Reply(2)
6
Related
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Philly

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans.With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated what he called a "good day for democracy." Among the victories he celebrated is the winner of Pennsylvania's open Senate seat. John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz, flipping the commonwealth's open Senate seat from Republican to Democrat. "Democrats had a strong night," Biden said. "We still have a possibility of keeping the House, but it's...
GEORGIA STATE
YourErie

Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift

Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
News Breaking LIVE

A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died

Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
COLORADO STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
The Associated Press

Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. Fontes, who formerly oversaw parts of the election system in Arizona’s most populous county, had said Republican Mark Finchem represented a danger to democracy if he had won. The secretary of state, working with the governor and attorney general, has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules and plays a role in the certification of results. Finchem had emerged as one of the most prominent Republicans running for secretary of state positions around the country who falsely claimed that Biden was not elected legitimately. He had argued for significant changes to Arizona’s elections after Biden won the state in 2020 and had been endorsed by Trump. Finchem, losing GOP Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters and other Republicans complained Friday about the length of time it takes to count ballots in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
97K+
Followers
26K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy