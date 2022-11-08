ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Newark, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County had about 28.5% voter turnout on Election Day: How did your municipality do?

Overall, Hudson County had about a 28.5 percent voter turnout on Election Day, he’s a look at how all 12 municipalities fared at the polls Tuesday. Union City, who had no municipal races but saw state Senator (D-33)/Union City Mayor Brian Stack push hard to get votes out for now 8th District Congressman-Elect Rob Menendez, led the way with roughly 39 percent turnout, according to data released from the Hudson County Clerk’s Office upon request.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

A Progress Report on Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s

The excitement is building in Newark’s South Ward as the historic $150 million expansion project known as Newark Strong is transforming Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (NBI) and its neighborhood. The project represents a major investment in the medical center’s close relationship with its community. The new main...
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Fallen officers remembered at Archdiocesan Blue Mass

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th Annual Blue Mass Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral-Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, presided over...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty

BAYONNE, NJ – The Bayonne Police Department today is mourning the loss of a member of their ranks. Overnight, the department announced the unexpected death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. At this time, it is unclear how the 37-year police veteran died. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Chief Robert Geisler said Saturday morning. “On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family.” Jamalowicz The post Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
BAYONNE, NJ
paramuspost.com

Stop & Shop Donates 1,500 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Community FoodBank of New Jersey Between Periods of the New Jersey Devils-Calgary Flames Game

CFBNJ President Carlos Rodriguez Took the Ice to Spotlight Hunger in New Jersey. Newark, NJ (November 8, 2022)- Stop & Shop donated 1,500 Thanksgiving turkeys to The Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The donation was part of Stop & Shop’s annual Turkey Express program which provides more than 25,000 turkeys to hunger relief organizations across the supermarket’s footprint. The issue of food insecurity across the Garden State was highlighted during the second intermission of an NHL game played between the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames on Tuesday, November 8th at the Prudential Center Arena, when Community FoodBank of New Jersey President Carlos Rodriguez took part in the Stop & Shop Shoot-Out, attempting a center ice shot to secure the donation, but ultimately putting the spotlight on hunger in New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit

The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Ferocious Fire Destroys Little Ferry Home

UPDATE: An overnight fire consumed a private home in Little Ferry. Everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported in the blaze, which broke out in the 2½-story residence on Franklin Street, just off Redneck Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Firefighters met heavy flames on...
LITTLE FERRY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange man arrested for shooting two Newark police officers

NEWARK, NJ — The man suspected of shooting two Newark police officers on Tuesday, Nov. 1, was arrested and charged the following day, Nov. 2. Kendall Howard, 30, of East Orange, is accused of shooting the two police officers as they tried to question him that afternoon near an apartment building in Newark, according to authorities.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Kearny pauses for Veterans Day remembrance; Machado is town’s Veteran of the Year

The Town of Kearny paused today at 11 a.m. to honor its veterans in a moving ceremony that included a Doughboy reenactment, the firing of a canon and speeches. On hand, too, was Kearny’s honored Veteran of the Year, Michael Machado, his wife, Alyssa, and his in-laws Jerry and Denise Ficeto. Here are some images from the day’s event. Look for photos in the Nov. 16 edition of The Observer.
KEARNY, NJ

