NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Proposed Turnpike extension has cyclists and residents fuming
Bicyclists were out in force on Saturday, as Hudson County residents came together to denounce the proposed Turnpike Expansion project which not only would derail the city from a path of environmental equity, but would increase traffic volume and carbon emissions. The $4.7 billion dollar proposed project by the New...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County had about 28.5% voter turnout on Election Day: How did your municipality do?
Overall, Hudson County had about a 28.5 percent voter turnout on Election Day, he’s a look at how all 12 municipalities fared at the polls Tuesday. Union City, who had no municipal races but saw state Senator (D-33)/Union City Mayor Brian Stack push hard to get votes out for now 8th District Congressman-Elect Rob Menendez, led the way with roughly 39 percent turnout, according to data released from the Hudson County Clerk’s Office upon request.
thepositivecommunity.com
A Progress Report on Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s
The excitement is building in Newark’s South Ward as the historic $150 million expansion project known as Newark Strong is transforming Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (NBI) and its neighborhood. The project represents a major investment in the medical center’s close relationship with its community. The new main...
theobserver.com
Fallen officers remembered at Archdiocesan Blue Mass
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th Annual Blue Mass Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral-Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, presided over...
Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty
BAYONNE, NJ – The Bayonne Police Department today is mourning the loss of a member of their ranks. Overnight, the department announced the unexpected death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. At this time, it is unclear how the 37-year police veteran died. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Chief Robert Geisler said Saturday morning. “On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family.” Jamalowicz The post Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
paramuspost.com
Stop & Shop Donates 1,500 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Community FoodBank of New Jersey Between Periods of the New Jersey Devils-Calgary Flames Game
CFBNJ President Carlos Rodriguez Took the Ice to Spotlight Hunger in New Jersey. Newark, NJ (November 8, 2022)- Stop & Shop donated 1,500 Thanksgiving turkeys to The Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The donation was part of Stop & Shop’s annual Turkey Express program which provides more than 25,000 turkeys to hunger relief organizations across the supermarket’s footprint. The issue of food insecurity across the Garden State was highlighted during the second intermission of an NHL game played between the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames on Tuesday, November 8th at the Prudential Center Arena, when Community FoodBank of New Jersey President Carlos Rodriguez took part in the Stop & Shop Shoot-Out, attempting a center ice shot to secure the donation, but ultimately putting the spotlight on hunger in New Jersey.
Elmwood Park, NJ detective saves girl from jumping off a bridge
A distressed teenage girl found herself on the edge of the Broadway Bridge between Elmwood Park and Paterson. She was on the wrong side of the 8-foot fence, which is designed to prevent people from climbing over. Thankfully someone alerted law enforcement to the situation and Elmwood Park Police Detective...
therealdeal.com
Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit
The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
hudsoncountyview.com
Morris Canal Manor project finally moving forward in Jersey City after 2nd lawsuit ends
After two lawsuits in a little under two years, the Morris Canal Manor project is finally moving forward after the latest court filing has concluded: paving the way for 400-plus unit development with a rec center, retail plaza, and retail incubator. “While this baseless lawsuit has done a tremendous disservice...
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
Ferocious Fire Destroys Little Ferry Home
UPDATE: An overnight fire consumed a private home in Little Ferry. Everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported in the blaze, which broke out in the 2½-story residence on Franklin Street, just off Redneck Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Firefighters met heavy flames on...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange man arrested for shooting two Newark police officers
NEWARK, NJ — The man suspected of shooting two Newark police officers on Tuesday, Nov. 1, was arrested and charged the following day, Nov. 2. Kendall Howard, 30, of East Orange, is accused of shooting the two police officers as they tried to question him that afternoon near an apartment building in Newark, according to authorities.
theobserver.com
Kearny pauses for Veterans Day remembrance; Machado is town’s Veteran of the Year
The Town of Kearny paused today at 11 a.m. to honor its veterans in a moving ceremony that included a Doughboy reenactment, the firing of a canon and speeches. On hand, too, was Kearny’s honored Veteran of the Year, Michael Machado, his wife, Alyssa, and his in-laws Jerry and Denise Ficeto. Here are some images from the day’s event. Look for photos in the Nov. 16 edition of The Observer.
Neighbor called cops on Black NJ girl, 9, while she was taking care of local trees
A New Jersey man called the police on a nine-year-old Black girl while she was outside spraying trees with a homemade solution to protect them from spotted lanternflies.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council rejects $213k contract for private company to evaluate 911 dispatch
The Jersey City Council rejected a resolution to evaluate issues and present possible solutions regarding the city’s 911 dispatch at last night’s meeting. “In 2015, the same problem arose with prioritization and again in 2018,” Alexandra Fajardo, who works in the dispatch center, said during the public portion of the meeting.
UPDATE: One Wounded, One Grazed In Hackensack Barbershop Shooting
BREAKING NEWS: One person was wounded and another grazed in a shooting at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening, authorities confirmed. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that two male victims had been shot at the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m.
Mayor Fulop announces new city redevelopment community project
Mayor Steven M. Fulop has announced the redevelopment of a former industrial site on three acres of land in the city’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood can finally move forward to construction. A Superior Court Judge’s ruling to dismiss a “meritless” lawsuit filed by June Jones and the Morris Canal Redevelopment Area...
theobserver.com
Grassroots coalition to host forum on Kearny-based NJ Transit gas plant proposal
Mayor Alberto Santos, public health experts, and members of the Don’t Gas the Meadowlands Coalition will speak at a forum on Nov. 14 at the Kearny Library about the proposal to build a new gas-burning power plant in South Kearny. The speakers will discuss the project’s risks to residents’...
Video shows frantic moments before fatal police shooting in Paterson, NJ
Video released by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General show the frantic minutes leading up to the shooting death of a Florida man by a Paterson police officer. The incident happened on October 10. The four videos, taken from both city surveillance cameras and private security cameras, show...
Jersey City Council rejects $213K contract to evaluate city’s 911 service, citing understaffing as problem
The Jersey City Council this week rejected a resolution to hire a company to study and solve the city’s troubling 911 system, citing understaffing and leadership issues as the problem. Residents in the second-largest city in New Jersey have continued to present complaints over the city’s 911 emergency system,...
