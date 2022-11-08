ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Judge rejects Elizabeth Holmes new trial plea; Theranos founder facing 20 years in prison

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qsES_0j3EdtYC00

Legal team of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes pushes for new trial, delay in sentencing 01:56

SAN JOSE — A federal judge rejected a bid for a new trial for disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after concluding a key prosecution witness's recent remorseful attempt to contact her wasn't enough to award her another chance to avoid a potential prison sentence for defrauding investors at her blood-testing company.

The ruling issued late Monday by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila is the latest setback for Holmes, a former Silicon Valley star who once boasted an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion but is now facing up to 20 years prison that would separate her from her 1-year-old son.

In the latest twist in a Silicon Valley soap opera, Holmes appeared to be pregnant when she showed up for an Oct. 17 hearing about her request for a new trial. That hearing focused on remorseful remarks made in August by former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, a pivotal witness who testified about Holmes' skullduggery during her trial last year.

Besides rejecting Holmes' claim that a 10-minute visit Rosendorff made to her Silicon Valley home in August raised questions about misconduct at her trial, Davila also rebuffed two other motions for another trial in his 15-page ruling. One motion revolved around a description prosecutors made about her former lover and business partner, Rawesh "Sunny" Balwani, during closing arguments. The other motion focused on a dispute over whether the government withheld evidence pertaining to a Theranos database containing results of its blood tests.

Davila has scheduled Nov. 18 as the day he will sentence Holmes, 38, for four felony counts of investor fraud and engaging in a conspiracy with Balwani. Earlier Monday, Davila postponed Balwani's sentencing for his conviction on 12 counts of investor and patient fraud from Nov. 15 to Dec. 7..

Holmes is facing up to 20 years in prison – a stunning reversal of fortune for a once-ballyhooed entrepreneur who appeared on the covers of magazines and on stage with luminaries such as former President Bill Clinton. She was initially lionized as a visionary for a Theranos technology that she pledged could scan for hundreds of diseases and other potential problems with a few drops of blood. After explosive series of articles exposed serious flaws with Theranos tests that were jeopardizing patients, Holmes as as a greedy charlatan who brazenly lied to investors while raising nearly $1 billion.

Following a jury's conviction of her in January, Holmes' legal team first tried to persuade Davila to throw out the verdicts as irrational. When that effort failed, Holmes lawyers last month filed a motion seeking a new trial, based on an uninvited visit that Rosendorff made to a palatial estate she shares with her current romantic partner, William "Billy" Evans, who also is the father of the son she had a few months before her trial began.

In court documents, Evans said an emotionally distraught Rosendorff confided that during his trial testimony that "he tried to answer the questions honestly but that the prosecutors tried to make everyone look bad" and felt "he had done something wrong."

That was enough for Davila to postpone Holmes' original Oct. 17 sentencing date to summon Rosendorff back to court three weeks ago. When he took the stand again, Rosendorff confirmed that he made the visit, but only as part of an effort to gain closure for a traumatic period in his life. He also said he felt bad about his role in separating a child from his mother for a potentially extended time, but emphasized he stood by all his trial testimony and added he believed it was time for Holmes "to pay her debt to society."

"The court finds Dr. Rosendorff's statements under oath to be credible," Davila concluded in his ruling.

In his latest court appearance, Rosendorff also said he believed Holmes is pregnant again – an observation echoed by numerous other people who saw her that day. When asked by The Associated Press after the hearing if she was pregnant, Holmes didn't respond but smiled warmly. Evans didn't answer the question, either.

Comments / 3

Russell Bickford
5d ago

Elizabeth have some sets of underwear packed and take it with you when you go to the sentencing on November 18th. The judge should have you taken to jail to start your sentence right then.

Reply
3
Related
Tyla

Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car

A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
STOCKTON, CA
Daily Mail

Pregnant Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes now wants judge to quiz mental state of witness who visited her home over summer after he said blowing whistle on led to 'breakdown and hospitalization'

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of disgraced blood-testing startup Theranos, has asked a court to examine the mental wellbeing of a whistle-blower that gave evidence against her. Holmes, 38, and her legal team are trying to suggest that former Theranos lab director Dr. Adam Rosendorff, who made a visit to her home after she was found guilty of defrauding investors, is regretful over previous trial testimony.
ABC News

Former Playboy model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist

A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show. Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction

Savannah Chrisley is telling her mom how she really feels about her fraud conviction. "You’re handling it way better than I am," the 25-year-old told her mom, Julie, 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.When her mom disagreed with her, Savannah pointed out that her troubled parents, Julia and Todd, are still able to focus on prayer after they were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING...
CBS San Francisco

Sherri Papini turns herself in for 18-month prison sentence

SACRAMENTO – The Redding mom who faked her own kidnapping six years ago turned herself in for her prison sentence on Tuesday.Sherri Papini, 40, told federal agents back in 2016 that she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women when she was actually with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California.Last spring, Papini pleaded guilty under a plea bargain that requires her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution. Probation officers and Papini's attorney had recommended she spend a month in custody and seven months in supervised home detention. However, a judge opted for an 18-month prison sentence.The judge, Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb, said he considered the seriousness of the offense and "the sheer number of people who were impacted."Papini's plea deal also stipulates that she has to reimburse law enforcement agencies more than $150,000 for the costs of the search for her and her nonexistent kidnappers. She'll also have to repay the $128,000 she received in disability payments. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Papini has been designated to the Federal Correctional Institution Victorville.
REDDING, CA
RadarOnline

Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed

Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
CBS San Francisco

Elizabeth Holmes asks for leniency as she faces up to 20 years for Theranos crimes

SAN JOSE -- Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is casting herself as a Silicon Valley scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship to become a loving mother in an effort to avoid a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors in her failed blood-testing company.In an 82-page document filed late Thursday, Holmes' lawyers tried to persuade U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that sending Holmes to prison is unnecessary, partly because she has already been stigmatized by intense media coverage that has turned her into a "caricature to be mocked and vilified."If Davila decides she send her to prison, Holmes' lawyers argued she...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
98K+
Followers
26K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy