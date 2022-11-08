ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosby, TN

From hardwood to gridiron: Hayden Green’s time with Cosby football was short but sweet

By By Jake Nichols
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovsvV_0j3EdjyA00

Hayden Green was a basketball player, not a football player.

That’s what he kept insisting, anyway, before he and several other Eagle hoopers joined Cosby’s football team during the first week of the 2021 season.

Now, fast forward to last Friday night — to Cosby’s season-ending, 35-21 loss to Oliver Springs in the first round of the playoffs.

As Green walked across the cold grass of D.J. Brittain Field, one would never be able to tell that he once preferred basketball to football — the sport that has captured his heart over the course of two seasons.

“Man, it’s life-changing,” said Green. “Football, the atmosphere and teammates are completely different than basketball or baseball, anything else I’ve ever played.”

Green, along with Slate Shropshire and Nate Joyce, has been a staunch deliverer of that message, too. And it has clicked across the halls of Cosby High School.

Entering this season, Cosby football picked up even more new faces.

One of them, Ivy Poe, wound up as the Eagles’ starting quarterback on Friday.

Another, Kaymen Moss, was the Eagles’ kicker after every touchdown this season. Against Sunbright, she became the first female to score points in Cosby football history.

As for Green?

Well, he recruited Poe, held for Moss, and has made plays this season that tell the exact opposite of the narrative he tried to spin before giving football a shot his junior year.

A one-handed grab here. A SportsCenter-worthy snag there. Altogether, Green has emerged as the Eagles’ go-to receiver in the last two seasons.

Fittingly, though, the best play of Green’s career came in the waning moments of his final game in a Cosby football uniform.

With Cosby trailing by three touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, Green jumped and tracked a pass from Poe into his arms.

He landed and began to run, but an Oliver Springs defender had him by the waist.

So Green looked back, saw EJ Story about five yards away, and tossed him the ball.

Story dodged a defender and raced the remaining 15 yards to pay dirt, putting a sterling finish on a highlight-reel connection.

“I’ve done a lot of cool things this season,” said Green quietly. “But man, that might have been the best.”

The move also cemented Green’s growth in the game, as he mentioned that his football I.Q. has gone “through the roof.”

But before he walked into the night to begin his senior year of basketball, Green reflected even more on his journey to this point.

And he doled out some advice to anyone who may think like he once did.

You know, back before he tried this other sport. When he was just a basketball player.

“Man, play everything you can,” he said. “It makes you so much better all around.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Notable games in second round of TSSAA state football playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s on to round two of the TSSAA state high school football playoffs. The marquis game in our area features Elizabethton at Anderson County. You’ll be able to see this game on MyVLT Friday night with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Tomahawk

Longhorns’ season ends with tough loss to Alcoa

It was a rough Friday night for the Longhorns on Goddard Field at Alcoa as they played against the Tornadoes for first-round state playoff action. Last week Johnson County fought back against Unicoi in the second half of the game but could not pull off the win they needed to avoid taking on the top-ranked team again in the first game of the playoffs.
ALCOA, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day

The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged harassment

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders disciplined multiple Daniel Boone High School football players in connection to alleged harassment of other team members. A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6 and was reported to the administration. Boyd released the following statement surrounding the incident: […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Road Trippin' in Monroe County, Tennessee: The Lost Sea

​MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Lisa McClung talks about the Lost Sea Adventure is a magical guided tour of the caverns and is a three quarters of a mile round-trip walk on wide sloping pathways. After experiencing the historical and rare formations of the cavern, you will arrive at the bottom of the cave and take a boat ride on The Lost Sea, America’s Largest Underground Lake.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Winter Weather Outlook: Here's how much snow East Tennessee might see this winter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are getting cooler, so it's time to get ready for the cold months ahead. We see all kinds of weather during the winter season in East Tennessee, from severe weather, to rain, to sleet, to snow...and sometimes we do all of that in the same day! Sometimes, winter decides to give us an unexpected preview -- like the snow we saw in mid-October in the upper elevations.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Veterans Day approaching, several East Tennessee chains and businesses are offering deals and free gifts to those who serve or have served. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, 2022. Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to veterans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Crews contain six-acre brush fire in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A Gatlinburg spokesperson said that crews with the Gatlinburg Fire Department were working with the Sevier County Wildland Task Force to contain a small, six-acre brush fire. As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the fire is 100% contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. They said...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Local schools see increased absences due to illness

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Area schools are being affected by three illnesses: the coronavirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Bristol Tennessee City Schools’ attendance was down 3% Wednesday and down 6% last week. School officials say absences at this rate are not unusual for the flu season, but it is unusual this early in […]
BRISTOL, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police searching for missing 10-year-old

Loudon County man raises money for kids driving his tractor 300 miles. Ron Lawrence is raising money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital by driving around the region in his tractor. Updated: 5 hours ago. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were searching for a missing 10-year-old girl. Cattle on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy