From hardwood to gridiron: Hayden Green’s time with Cosby football was short but sweet

Hayden Green was a basketball player, not a football player.

That’s what he kept insisting, anyway, before he and several other Eagle hoopers joined Cosby’s football team during the first week of the 2021 season.

Now, fast forward to last Friday night — to Cosby’s season-ending, 35-21 loss to Oliver Springs in the first round of the playoffs.

As Green walked across the cold grass of D.J. Brittain Field, one would never be able to tell that he once preferred basketball to football — the sport that has captured his heart over the course of two seasons.

“Man, it’s life-changing,” said Green. “Football, the atmosphere and teammates are completely different than basketball or baseball, anything else I’ve ever played.”

Green, along with Slate Shropshire and Nate Joyce, has been a staunch deliverer of that message, too. And it has clicked across the halls of Cosby High School.

Entering this season, Cosby football picked up even more new faces.

One of them, Ivy Poe, wound up as the Eagles’ starting quarterback on Friday.

Another, Kaymen Moss, was the Eagles’ kicker after every touchdown this season. Against Sunbright, she became the first female to score points in Cosby football history.

As for Green?

Well, he recruited Poe, held for Moss, and has made plays this season that tell the exact opposite of the narrative he tried to spin before giving football a shot his junior year.

A one-handed grab here. A SportsCenter-worthy snag there. Altogether, Green has emerged as the Eagles’ go-to receiver in the last two seasons.

Fittingly, though, the best play of Green’s career came in the waning moments of his final game in a Cosby football uniform.

With Cosby trailing by three touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, Green jumped and tracked a pass from Poe into his arms.

He landed and began to run, but an Oliver Springs defender had him by the waist.

So Green looked back, saw EJ Story about five yards away, and tossed him the ball.

Story dodged a defender and raced the remaining 15 yards to pay dirt, putting a sterling finish on a highlight-reel connection.

“I’ve done a lot of cool things this season,” said Green quietly. “But man, that might have been the best.”

The move also cemented Green’s growth in the game, as he mentioned that his football I.Q. has gone “through the roof.”

But before he walked into the night to begin his senior year of basketball, Green reflected even more on his journey to this point.

And he doled out some advice to anyone who may think like he once did.

You know, back before he tried this other sport. When he was just a basketball player.

“Man, play everything you can,” he said. “It makes you so much better all around.”