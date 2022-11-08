Read full article on original website
Maryland health officials on what parents should know about RSV
SALISBURY, Md. – RSV cases remain a concern for parents across the country, including right here on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland health officials want parents to be aware of the virus and take steps to protect their children as local hospitals implement plans to combat a potential surge in hospitalizations.
Highlighting mental health for loved ones who served our country
DELMARVA – On this Friday, as we honor veterans, 47 ABC sat down with a veteran wife who explains what she’s learned over the years. Mary Kaul – Black, a wife of a 32-year-long veteran says it’s no easy journey for someone serving. She explains sometimes they come home and there is a lack of services and resources. Sometimes for those who serve it’s an adjustment coming back home as war impacts relationships at home, work, and interaction with communities.
Teaching teens about emotional intelligence
47ABC — Professor, author, and speaker Carolyn Stern is teaching parents that a part of our kids’ future success starts by helping them grow their emotional intelligence. Today, Carolyn joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to explain more about the work and results she has seen through this kind of education.
Kent Island suffers heartbreaking end to season
FAIRLAND, Md — Manchester Valley defeats Kent Island on strokes in the Class 2A State Semifinal. Both teams had scored one goal a piece to head into overtime. Neither team could score in two overtime periods before it shifted to penalty strokes. Manchester Valley scored two goals in the penalty strokes and Kent Island could only score one. Kent Island finished the season 13-5 on the season.
