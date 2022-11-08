Read full article on original website
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
msn.com
NASA will launch a huge inflatable heat shield into space THIS WEEK
If humans are to one day land safely on Mars, engineers are going to have to invent a spacecraft that can slow down enough to survive atmospheric entry. Known as the 'seven minutes of terror', in 2021 NASA's Perseverance rover emerged unscathed after making its descent to the Red Planet using a basic parachute.
BBC
Cornwall space mission: Satellites prepared for first UK orbital launch
They may look like nondescript grey boxes, but they are about to make history. Inside these containers are the nine satellites that will become the first-ever payloads to launch to orbit from the UK. They will go up on a rocket operated by British entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit...
Gizmodo
Satellite Sets New Relay Record for Sending Martian Messages to Earth
For 19 years, the Mars Express spacecraft has orbited the Red Planet, providing breathtaking views and valuable insights of Mars. The hard-working orbiter has not only relayed its own data back to Earth, but also provided a communication line between other Martian missions and ground control. The European Space Agency’s...
U.S. military space plane lands, ending record-breaking mission
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane finally came back to Earth on Saturday after spending 908 days in orbit.
Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power
MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
Washington Examiner
Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen
Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
WATCH: NASA Captures Insane Footage of Two Comets Crashing Into the Sun
Earlier this month, NASA stunned viewers nationwide with live coverage of their DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. The mission successfully knocked a distant asteroid from its orbit in a test of the agency’s capability for asteroid redirection. More recently, however, other footage captured by NASA proves just as captivating, showing two comets dive-bombing into the sun.
Lost Tunnel That May Lead to Ancient Egyptian Tomb of Cleopatra Discovered
The tunnel is near to the Taposiris Magna temple, which was previously found to contain coins with the images and name of Cleopatra on them.
International Space Station forced to scramble out of way of deadly Russian debris
The International Space Station has been forced to move out of the way of potentially lethal Russian debris.The floating lab fired its thrusters for just over five minutes, so that it could be at a safe distance from a fragment of destroyed Russian spacecraft.The fragments came from Cosmos 1408, Nasa said. That was an old satellite that was destroyed in a Russian weapons test in November last year – and pieces of which have since been flying around above the Earth, repeatedly putting missions at risk.The space station fired its thrusters beginning at 8.25pm EDT, ultimately raising the station’s altitude...
James Webb Space Telescope snaps new, super-spooky image of Pillars of Creation
The James Webb Space Telescope pulled a creepy trick in a new image of the Pillars of Creation: making the stars "disappear" by focusing on a different wavelength of light.
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
techeblog.com
NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Captures Photo of Earth from Space 380,000-Miles Away Using Terminal Tracking Camera
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft captured a mesmerizing image of the Earth from space on Oct 15, 2022 from 380,000-miles away as part of an instrument calibration sequence. Lucy marks the first mission to explore the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, or an ancient population of asteroid “fossils” orbiting the Sun at approximately the same distance as Jupiter.
Space Force's X-37B space plane has been in orbit for 900 days and counting
It shows no signs of coming down to Earth any time soon.
BBC
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Indicates That We Are at a Catastrophic Ocean Warming “Tipping Point”
A new study charts 45,000,000 years of Antarctic temperature change. Scientists have created the first charts of Antarctic ocean temperatures over the last 45 million years using molecular fossils and machine learning, providing vital insights into future sea level changes. The researchers, led by experts from Victoria University of Wellington...
Nasa simulation of ‘killer asteroid’ reveals apocalyptic impact – as scientists warn ‘we’re not ready’
EARTH is really not ready for a killer asteroid, experts have warned after running a drill of the devastating scenario. Nasa has carried out a simulation to test how decision makers would react should the worst happen and the results are quite concerning. The dummy run has revealed some major...
