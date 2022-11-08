Read full article on original website
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love New Free Action RPG
PlayStation Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are loving one of November's free games. Regardless of whether you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber you can enjoy this new free game, and so far, it seems like everyone is doing just that. That said, you need to claim the game before next month because once the first Tuesday of December rolls around, it will no longer be a free download. The game in question is Nioh 2 from developer Team Ninja, which is one of November's free monthly PS Plus games and the headliner at that.
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Contain Highly-Requested Feature
It sounds like the eventual successor to the Nintendo Switch could contain a feature that fans have been making known for quite some time they want to see in Nintendo's next console. With the transition from the Wii U to Nintendo Switch, one of the biggest things that was lost was the ability to natively play games from previous platforms. While Nintendo ended up porting a number of titles from Wii U to Switch, the Switch itself didn't contain any backward compatibility functions. Luckily, based on new comments from one boss at Nintendo, it sounds like there's a good chance this won't end up happening again with Switch 2.
GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major New Gameplay Feature
A new rumor about GTA 6 -- the tentative name for the new Grand Theft Auto game in development at Rockstar Games -- has potentially leaked a prominent new gameplay feature. As you may know, earlier this year GTA 6 leaked online in a massive way, giving fans their first look at a very early version of the game. This footage in turn revealed things like the game's dual protagonists and its Vice City setting. What it didn't show though was the ability to go prone, which hasn't been in any previous GTA game, but is supposedly going to be in this one.
Nintendo Switch Giving Away One of the Best Games of All Time for Just $2
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can currently play one of the best games of all time for just $2, courtesy of a new Nintendo eShop sale. Since Nintendo began to crack down on absurdly low discounts on the Nintendo eShop, it's been a little more challenging to find great deals on the platform, especially compared to the likes of Steam or the PlayStation Store. However, there are still deals to be had if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of discounts at any given time on the Nintendo eShop. The latest is for Inside from developer Playdead, which is $2 for a limited time thanks to a 90% discount.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Massive File Size Will Dominate Your Hard Drive
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will take up a healthy chunk of your hard drive at launch, much to the dismay of gamers everywhere. For whatever reason, Call of Duty has become notorious for eating up hard drive space for the last number of years. Although these are large games filled with content from a big campaign, a meaty multiplayer, and co-op modes, many have questioned why these shooters take up more space than huge games like Red Dead Redemption 2 or Grand Theft Auto V. For instance, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II released just a few weeks ago and already takes up 123.5 GBs on Xbox Series X... and the big season one update hasn't even released yet. It's pretty wild, but it doesn't look like that chaos will stop.
Pokemon Go Reveals Team Go Rocket Takeover and New Shiny Pokemon
Team Go Rocket is up to its old tricks again, and Pokemon Go players will have to stop them! Starting next week, the Team Go Rocket Takeover will begin in the game, and players will have the chance to take part in a new Special Research story. Completing the story will give players a Super Rocket Radar, which they can then use to track down Giovanni and his Shadow Mewtwo. Team Go Rocket leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will all have different Shadow Pokemon this time, and Rocket Grunts will be using Pokemon that have never been available as Shadow Pokemon!
Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year
A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
PS Plus Adding One of PlayStation's Most Popular RPG Franchises
PlayStation Plus is adding over 20 PS4, PS5, and PS3 games later this month, including one of PlayStation's most popular RPG franchises. Unfortunately, you need to either be a PS Plus Premium subscriber or a PS Plus Extra subscriber. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will not be getting access to the RPG franchise in question. For those that don't know: PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. And if you hopped on board these tiers when they released or since then, you can look forward to playing various Kingdom Hearts games on November 15.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Adding Fan-Favorite Maps
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players eager to see what's coming in Season 1 got some good news this week when Infinity Ward revealed that a fan-favorite map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (the newer Modern Warfare) would be coming to the game. A huge info dump from this week sharing all sorts of details confirmed that Shoot House would be part of Season 1, a small, chaotic map that appeared on and off in different playlists in Modern Warfare. Joining Shoot House will be Shipment, another popular map, but that one will come a bit later in Season 1.
Viral Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Video Shows Aim Assist is Broken
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a massive success... but it also has a ton of pretty significant problems. Aim assist is a very common feature in games for consoles. PC games don't really have it because you can be incredibly precise with a mouse, but controllers aren't as accurate. Therefore, the game often needs to nudge you a bit to ensure that you can actually perform well. When done right, aim assist is practically invisible and you'd think you're a total beast. When done poorly, it looks like you're cheating and some piece of software is aiming your weapon for you.
PS Plus Subscribers Are Getting One of the Best Games of All Time Next Week
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers will soon have access to one of the best and most influential games of all time next week. And by some, we mean PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscribers, the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. In other words, if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber, the standard tier, you're out of luck. If you're a PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscriber on PS4 and PS5, you're in luck though, and can look forward to playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on November 15. How long the PS3-era classic is going to be available via PS Plus, we don't know. That information is not divulged, but it's an unexpected addition given that it's a game from Bethesda, which is now owned by Xbox, PlayStation's space rival.
