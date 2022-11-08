Read full article on original website
Chester’s Got Talent BUT…
Chester, & all of Liberty County, have some real talent for sure, but unfortunately the Liberty County Talent Show scheduled for this Saturday night, the 12th, over in Chester, has been CANCELLED! Don't worry about a thing, I'll be keeping you updated & posted on my Puff Man Blog.
Veteran’s Day Pancakes-GALATA Style
The Galata Area Eagle Scouts will be serving up their Veteran's Day Pancake Supper this Friday night from 5, to 9, up at the Galata Community Hall. After the supper, a short program will be presented. All proceeds will benefit Boy's State, and our Montana Veteran's Memorial Flag here in Shelby.
We Have Weather AND Cancellations
The Sunburst Senior Center has CANCELLED flu shots as well as lunch for today Tuesday) at the center. Over in Sunburst, the Sunburst Science students have postponed their spaghetti dinner scheduled for this evening until Wednesday night the 16th. We're a hale & hearty lot here in northcentral Montana, & we're set & ready to meet Winter 23, head on!
There IS Such A Thing As A “FREE LUNCH!”
Our good friend & neighbor, Lena Tronson, down at Shelby's Smile Shop" is offering a FREE lunch for ALL veterans tomorrow on Veteran's Day! Once again, a luncheon for ALL veterans will be available from 11, until 2. ANY veteran of active service members at the luncheon's invited to bring along a photo of themselves, can have Lena copy it & displayed on the Smile Shop Military Wall. Please keep in mind, active military & civilians are also invited to wear RED in honor of RED Fridays, which stands for, "Remember Everyone Deployed,"...there'll be a Smile Shop discount every Friday, through the year to for who wears red. "ME?" I've got my RED long johns on, so rattle the skillet Lena, I'm on my way down...
GOOD News On The Flu Vax
The Pondera Health Department's giving out flu shots EVERY Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, from 10, until 5, down at the Conrad Senior Center. With this season's cold & flu numbers already rolling in, NOW is a real good time to keep yourself protected & safe...
FIRE! Benefit For Devries Family
There will be a benefit for the Devries family NEXT Saturday, the 29th. Riley, Sara & family lost EVERYTHING, their home & their belongings in a wildfire north of Conrad, lst month. The benefit kicks off Saturday afternoon, the 29th, at 4, out at the Pondera Golf Club. The chili & cinnamon roll dinner's a FREE will donation, & they have a silent & LIVE auction planned too.
Carnival Comes To Shelby Saturday
Our Shelby Lion's Club's hosting a "Boos & Ghouls Halloween Kid's Carnival this Saturday afternoon down at the Shelby Elks. Saturday's carnival will be running full tilt from 4, until 6, for kicks with some cool costume contests, face painting & pumpkin bowling. The kid's carnival's geared for ages 0, to 12. Don't worry about a thing...it's a free will donation, & there'll be a photo area on site too...
Shelby’s Is Only A Week Away!
Trunk or Treat's on the way NEXT Monday night, Halloween Eve, over at the Shelby First Baptist Church. Trunk or Treat's going to run from 6, to 8, & it's going to be GREAT!. Don't worry about a thing...for more information AND directions, go to fbcshelbymt.com/trunk-or-treat.
SBY Brings On BBQ & Cards
Our Shelby Senior Center's throwing a BBQ Card Party tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon over at the center. The BBQ kicks off at noon with the card FUN starting at 1. Cards? You name it...pinochle, pitch & whist. It's $2 per person, & why not bring along a salad or dessert to your friends & good neighbors...
More POWER To You From MRE
The Annual Meeting of Members of Marias River Electric Cooperative is coming up NEXT Friday night, the 28th, over at the Shelby High School. Don't worry about a thing...our local 4-H clubs will be serving up the buffet dinner, & there'll be plenty of activity with various educational booths set up at the high school. High school seniors can enter at registration for 1 of 2, $500, scholarships to be drawn during NEXT Friday night's meeting. They'll leave the lights on for you too...
Conrad Reduces The “STIGMA!”
A Mental Health Awareness Walk is planned for the Conrad community NEXT Thursday, the 27th. The walk will go from 6:30, to 8 o'clock, & will commence at the beginning of the Conrad pathway on the corner of Virginia & Avenue C. Don't worry about a thing...there's NO entry fee for this family friendly event. Come on out & help support the efforts to reduce the stigma of mental health issues & concerns in Conrad. Questions? Feel free to call 450 1685.
Conrad Makes A Clean Sweep
Fall alley cleanup is under way this week for properties within the Conrad city limits. Don't worry about a thing, but LARGE household appliances require a discard permit, & will NOT be picked up without the permit. Likewise for demo materials, toxic & hazardous materials, branches BIGGER than 4 inches around & 4 feet long. They will NOT be picked up! For a permit or more information, please stop by Conrad City Hall on South Main, or call 271 3623. I always like to say, "A new broom sweeps clean."
