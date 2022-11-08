Liverpool vs Derby County live stream, TV channel, lineups, highlights, betting odds and score prediction for EFL Cup match

Read full article on original website
England Squad World Cup 2022: Players who missed out on Gareth Southgate's selections for Qatar
Gareth Southgate's England squad reveal for the 2022 World Cup had Three Lions fans on the edge of their seats as the countdown to Qatar continues. The former defender found himself with a string of key decisions to make on his final 26-man panel, with elation for those picked, and disappointment for those missing out.
Barbarians vs. All Blacks XV: Live stream, TV channel, lineups and score prediction for rugby union Test
Rugby Union comes to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as the star-studded Barbarians take on a team of All Blacks bolters, all of whom are hoping to be amongst the runners and riders in New Zealand's squad ahead of next year's World Cup. While the Baa-Baas are yet to...
Breaking down Brazil's World Cup squad: From Neymar to Thiago Silva, every player who is going to Qatar 2022
It's just not a World Cup without Brazil and the South American giants look poised for another big tournament in Qatar. Tite's side will go into the 2022 World Cup as the top-ranked team and chasing a record sixth title. Brazil have won seven straight games ahead of their arrival...
Is Donny van de Beek leaving Man United? Erik ten Hag tells midfielder to 'fight or go' after Netherlands World Cup squad snub
For Donny van de Beek, the most worrying aspect of his omission from the Netherlands World Cup squad is not the fact that he was left out, but that it came as no surprise. The Manchester United midfielder was previously a mainstay in the Oranje squad, even if not always as a starter. But he has not played for his country since a 2-2 friendly draw with Scotland last June. His last international goal came in a 7-0 thrashing of Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying 20 months ago.
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea result, highlights and analysis as Joe Willock condemns Blues to third consecutive Premier League defeat
Chelsea suffered a third consecutive Premier League defeat as they went down 1-0 to Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday. Joe Willock's second-half strike was enough to settle a tight contest of few clear-cut chances and ensure the Magpies will be in the top three by the time the competition resumes in December following the World Cup.
England World Cup squad 2022: Breaking down why James Maddison, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson have made it into Three Lions roster
England head coach Gareth Southgate has finally unveiled the 26-man squad he is taking to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a string of surprise names included. The Three Lions boss has kept faith with the bulk of the side which reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer but injuries and current form have twisted his arm in other selections.
Germany World Cup Squad: How Mario Gotze's 2022 performances have earned him shock call up for Qatar after five-year absence
Germany coach Hansi Flick has seen his 2022 FIFA World Cup plans disrupted by injuries in recent weeks, and the former Bayern Munich head coach has opted for a shock move in response. Key names Timo Werner and Marco Reus saw their chances of heading to Qatar wrecked by injury,...
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera live fight updates, results and highlights as Jonas becomes three-belt champion
Ricky Hatton will make an emotional return to the Manchester Arena when he faces Mexican boxing great Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition contest on Saturday. Former two-weight world champion Hatton thrilled the masses at his hometown venue throughout the first decade of this century and, at 44, he is returning alongside Barrera in a bout to help raise funds and awareness for mental health causes.
'Cheap and nasty' - The World Cup final complaint being made online
While the general response to the Rugby World Cup final in Auckland has been overwhelmingly positive, there’s one element of the event that has exorcised even seasoned journalists. England’s Test-record 30-match winning run came to an abrupt end after the Red Roses were beaten 34-31 by New Zealand in...
Red Roses player ratings vs new Zealand| Rugby World Cup 2021
Heart break at Eden Park for the Red Roses, as an uncharacteristic loss at the line-out with the clock already in the red saw them lose their last chance to get ahead of the Black Ferns. Simon Middleton had some decisions to make with Hannah Botterman and Hannah Rowland ruled...
Where is the NFL Germany game played? Cost, capacity & more to know about Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena
Time to get the lederhosen ready. The NFL's international series heads to Germany for the first time in its history, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Munich. It should be an entertaining matchup between the best QB ever and one of the...
England would 'absolutely' have won 'by plenty' if not for red card
Former England international Vicky Fleetwood believes England would have lifted the Rugby World Cup in Eden Park with ease if it weren’t for a first-half red card after just 18 minutes of the first half. Lydia Thompson was shown a red card after barrelling into Portia Woodman, a hit...
Ricky Hatton got ‘everything and more’ from boxing return in exhibition bout
Ricky Hatton got “everything and more” from his return to boxing as he entertained Manchester’s AO Arena in an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera.The 44-year-old Hatton was back in the ring for the first time in almost 10 years as he faced the 48-year-old Barrera in eight two-minute rounds.Hatton’s 45-3 professional record was not affected by the bout, which had no scoring and no official winner declared.But the former world champions put on a show for a raucous crowd and Hatton claimed the night was up there with the most famous bouts from his career.The Mancunian told Sky Sports:...
