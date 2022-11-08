ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Liverpool vs Derby County live stream, TV channel, lineups, highlights, betting odds and score prediction for EFL Cup match

By Ben Miller
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Is Donny van de Beek leaving Man United? Erik ten Hag tells midfielder to 'fight or go' after Netherlands World Cup squad snub

For Donny van de Beek, the most worrying aspect of his omission from the Netherlands World Cup squad is not the fact that he was left out, but that it came as no surprise. The Manchester United midfielder was previously a mainstay in the Oranje squad, even if not always as a starter. But he has not played for his country since a 2-2 friendly draw with Scotland last June. His last international goal came in a 7-0 thrashing of Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying 20 months ago.
Sporting News

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea result, highlights and analysis as Joe Willock condemns Blues to third consecutive Premier League defeat

Chelsea suffered a third consecutive Premier League defeat as they went down 1-0 to Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday. Joe Willock's second-half strike was enough to settle a tight contest of few clear-cut chances and ensure the Magpies will be in the top three by the time the competition resumes in December following the World Cup.
Sporting News

England World Cup squad 2022: Breaking down why James Maddison, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson have made it into Three Lions roster

England head coach Gareth Southgate has finally unveiled the 26-man squad he is taking to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a string of surprise names included. The Three Lions boss has kept faith with the bulk of the side which reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer but injuries and current form have twisted his arm in other selections.
Sporting News

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera live fight updates, results and highlights as Jonas becomes three-belt champion

Ricky Hatton will make an emotional return to the Manchester Arena when he faces Mexican boxing great Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition contest on Saturday. Former two-weight world champion Hatton thrilled the masses at his hometown venue throughout the first decade of this century and, at 44, he is returning alongside Barrera in a bout to help raise funds and awareness for mental health causes.
Sporting News

'Cheap and nasty' - The World Cup final complaint being made online

While the general response to the Rugby World Cup final in Auckland has been overwhelmingly positive, there’s one element of the event that has exorcised even seasoned journalists. England’s Test-record 30-match winning run came to an abrupt end after the Red Roses were beaten 34-31 by New Zealand in...
Sporting News

Red Roses player ratings vs new Zealand| Rugby World Cup 2021

Heart break at Eden Park for the Red Roses, as an uncharacteristic loss at the line-out with the clock already in the red saw them lose their last chance to get ahead of the Black Ferns. Simon Middleton had some decisions to make with Hannah Botterman and Hannah Rowland ruled...
Sporting News

England would 'absolutely' have won 'by plenty' if not for red card

Former England international Vicky Fleetwood believes England would have lifted the Rugby World Cup in Eden Park with ease if it weren’t for a first-half red card after just 18 minutes of the first half. Lydia Thompson was shown a red card after barrelling into Portia Woodman, a hit...
The Independent

Ricky Hatton got ‘everything and more’ from boxing return in exhibition bout

Ricky Hatton got “everything and more” from his return to boxing as he entertained Manchester’s AO Arena in an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera.The 44-year-old Hatton was back in the ring for the first time in almost 10 years as he faced the 48-year-old Barrera in eight two-minute rounds.Hatton’s 45-3 professional record was not affected by the bout, which had no scoring and no official winner declared.But the former world champions put on a show for a raucous crowd and Hatton claimed the night was up there with the most famous bouts from his career.The Mancunian told Sky Sports:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy