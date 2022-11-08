ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSDK

The 7th annual St. Louis Natural Hair and Black Cultural Expo is tomorrow!

ST. LOUIS — The mission of The St. Louis Natural Hair & Black Culture Expo is to promote natural hair, healthy-living, and concepts of beauty for the African family. Our goal is to provide a platform for small community-based businesses to market and sell their products and services to consumers who are interested in healthy and fashionable natural hair, using the best natural hair products.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
khqa.com

Humane Society of Missouri rescues 'starving dogs'

ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued "nine starving dogs" from a property in Farmington, Missouri. The animal-rescue and disaster team said the animals were severely emaciated and suffering from skin...
FARMINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Mercy Washington's Schnelle receives nationwide award for work in hospital

Hospital cleanliness is critical not only to the health of the patients, but also to the staff and visitors. Hundreds of health care workers toil behind-the-scenes to enhance and ensure patients’ health, recovery and experience by maintaining a clean and sterile environment. Mary Schnelle, an environmental services technician at...
WASHINGTON, MO
feastmagazine.com

Make your holiday turkeys and hams unforgettable with tips from local chefs

Whatever protein is the star of your holiday table, cooking up a flavorful, tender main can pose a challenge for even the most experienced home cooks. It's a balancing act to perfectly cook a turkey or roast at the same time as preparing the rest of the feast. Here, three local experts share their tips for crafting the centerpiece of your meal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Treats Unleashed has opened a new location in Wentzville!

ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed, the natural place for pets, is your one-stop shop for healthy pet food, fresh-baked pet treats & cakes, quality dog & cat toys, collars, beds, pet supplies, and more! Treats Unleashed is 100% locally-owned & operated with a team of over 150 pet experts who have dedicated themselves to providing the best service and special experiences for every pet who visits.
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX2Now

Snow surprise overnight for metro-east

ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Photos of dogs seeing snow for the first time

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The first snow of the season fell in many areas around St. Louis, especially in Jefferson County, Missouri, and downstate Illinois. This meant that many pets were seeing snow for the first time! 5 On Your Side viewers flooded our social media feeds and texting line with photos of their furry companions cautiously or furiously checking out the snow.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Market by Macy's Celebrates Grand Opening in Chesterfield Commons

ST. LOUIS - Market by Macy's is officially open for business just in time for the season of giving. The Macy's team celebrated the new store's grand opening with customers on Friday, November 11th, after much anticipation community-wide. Market by Macy's is a new concept, the Chesterfield location being just...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

