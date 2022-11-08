Read full article on original website
KSDK
Amid continued radioactivity concerns at Jana Elementary, new study finds other chemicals nearby
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The years Kim Visintine had with her son Zach just weren’t enough. “We were blessed with him for six years of life," said Visintine, a former North County resident. Zach died from a rare brain tumor. “That is typically found in folks who've been exposed...
KSDK
Students share marijuana edibles, several get sick at St. Louis middle school
The incident occurred at the North Side Community School Thursday. Six students got sick, three went to the hospital.
KMOV
Surprise Squad helps local family after struggles with homelessness
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Matt Chambers and the entire KMOV Surprise Squad recently helped out a deserving local family. The family spent nearly three years without a home, and the Surprise Squad helped out by furnishing their new home from top to bottom.
KSDK
The 7th annual St. Louis Natural Hair and Black Cultural Expo is tomorrow!
ST. LOUIS — The mission of The St. Louis Natural Hair & Black Culture Expo is to promote natural hair, healthy-living, and concepts of beauty for the African family. Our goal is to provide a platform for small community-based businesses to market and sell their products and services to consumers who are interested in healthy and fashionable natural hair, using the best natural hair products.
khqa.com
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 'starving dogs'
ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued "nine starving dogs" from a property in Farmington, Missouri. The animal-rescue and disaster team said the animals were severely emaciated and suffering from skin...
Washington Missourian
Mercy Washington's Schnelle receives nationwide award for work in hospital
Hospital cleanliness is critical not only to the health of the patients, but also to the staff and visitors. Hundreds of health care workers toil behind-the-scenes to enhance and ensure patients’ health, recovery and experience by maintaining a clean and sterile environment. Mary Schnelle, an environmental services technician at...
KSDK
Home tips for the winter season from Approved Home Improvements
ST. LOUIS — Even with the sunshine today, believe it or not, the winter season is just around the corner! Our Show Me teams wants you to be prepared, and that includes your home, too. James Anderson from Approved Home Improvements stopped by to share tips on preparing your...
KMOV
School districts taking extra steps to protect students, install protective film on windows
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — In the wake of recent school shootings, including the one last month Central Visual Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis, officials in some school districts are taking additional steps to protect students and staff. At Signal Hill School District in Belleville, officials have coated...
feastmagazine.com
Make your holiday turkeys and hams unforgettable with tips from local chefs
Whatever protein is the star of your holiday table, cooking up a flavorful, tender main can pose a challenge for even the most experienced home cooks. It's a balancing act to perfectly cook a turkey or roast at the same time as preparing the rest of the feast. Here, three local experts share their tips for crafting the centerpiece of your meal.
Beyond Housing helps low-income families find housing in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Renting a home in St. Louis is beyond tough. Inflation has made the situation much grimmer as rent is rising four times faster than income. And for many people in the St. Louis area, that means people who make low wages are likely doing things they do not want to do in order to have a roof over their heads.
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County Health Department reports four COVID-19-related deaths, 136 flu cases
The Jefferson County Health Department reported four new COVID-19-related deaths since Oct. 28, when two deaths were reported. There have been 561 deaths related to the virus since the start of the pandemic. The deaths reported on Oct. 28 were a woman in her 70s, and a man in his...
KMOV
Kirkwood company sells anti-theft fogging systems that blind burglars with fog
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Kirkwood-based Density USA will install its first anti-theft fogging devices next week. Scott Bader founded the company after hearing the frustrations of businesses hit by burglars. “I got to thinking as well that there has to be a different way to stop people from stealing,...
KSDK
Treats Unleashed has opened a new location in Wentzville!
ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed, the natural place for pets, is your one-stop shop for healthy pet food, fresh-baked pet treats & cakes, quality dog & cat toys, collars, beds, pet supplies, and more! Treats Unleashed is 100% locally-owned & operated with a team of over 150 pet experts who have dedicated themselves to providing the best service and special experiences for every pet who visits.
Snow surprise overnight for metro-east
ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
St. Louis is offering free firewood for residents
The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is offering free firewood to the City of St. Louis residents.
Photos of dogs seeing snow for the first time
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The first snow of the season fell in many areas around St. Louis, especially in Jefferson County, Missouri, and downstate Illinois. This meant that many pets were seeing snow for the first time! 5 On Your Side viewers flooded our social media feeds and texting line with photos of their furry companions cautiously or furiously checking out the snow.
KSDK
Market by Macy's Celebrates Grand Opening in Chesterfield Commons
ST. LOUIS - Market by Macy's is officially open for business just in time for the season of giving. The Macy's team celebrated the new store's grand opening with customers on Friday, November 11th, after much anticipation community-wide. Market by Macy's is a new concept, the Chesterfield location being just...
Where to get free Thanksgiving turkeys, meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS — As the holiday season approaches, many organizations, non-profits and churches are coming together to give away Thanksgiving turkeys and meals. 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of when and where you can get your Thanksgiving meal:. Operation Food Search. Operation Food Search is giving...
KSDK
What to know about the 36th annual Old Webster Holiday Open House
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A long-standing holiday tradition, in Old Webster, will bring something for everyone this weekend. The 36th annual open house will kick off "the most wonderful time of the year.” It's a time to shop and support small businesses and have fun with all members of the family.
