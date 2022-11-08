Leigh Brown, a speaker, Realtor and author, speaks to the assembly to kick off the conference. (Serena Bowman photo) Mount Airy resident Dr. Sue Brownfield talks of her career as the former director of marketing and product development process at General Motors. She was one of the first women in Michigan to earn her doctorate degree in engineering and to work for GM in a leadership position. (Dawn Bagale photo)

DOBSON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO