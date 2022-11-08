Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Civic club giving back to their community
The Pilot Mountain Civic Club recently presented its 2022 annual charitable contributions awards. Eight community agencies/local charities were given money to support and enhance their community assistance programs. Leadership from these organizations shared an overview of their work with club members at recent meetings. This information further educated club members and led to increased collaboration and program support.
Veterans reunite after COVID hiatus
Lunch is being served to veterans during a luncheon in their honor held at Surry Community College. A veteran offers a crisp salute during the national anthem at a veterans appreciation luncheon at Surry Community College, Nov. 10. Surry Community College President Dr. David Shockley welcomes the assembled back to...
Women’s business conference attracts 160+
Leigh Brown, a speaker, Realtor and author, speaks to the assembly to kick off the conference. (Serena Bowman photo) Mount Airy resident Dr. Sue Brownfield talks of her career as the former director of marketing and product development process at General Motors. She was one of the first women in Michigan to earn her doctorate degree in engineering and to work for GM in a leadership position. (Dawn Bagale photo)
Commercial rural rezoning revisited
The historic Surry County Courthouse in Dobson has been undergoing renovations to the basement level. The county commissioners approved a request to allocate funds to complete the final two rooms rather than wait for the next round of bids and construction. (File photo) Efforts remain underway by residents of the...
Cardinals survive and advance
Folger Boaz (2) looks for a hole created by Gavin Atkins (56) and the Cardinal offensive line. Cardinal Hatcher Hamm (6) barrels through the Hendersonville line and brings the running back down for a loss. JR Willoughby Photography. East Surry’s Kyle Zinn (11) intercepts the Hendersonville quarterback on the Bearcats’...
