Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
James Gunn Is Asking DC Fans Which Characters They Want to See Have Their Live-Action Debuts
Warner Bros. Discovery has been having a rough few months with the studio appearing in the news a lot due to what some would call risky business decisions made by their newly appointed CEO David Zaslav. Zaslav chose to cancel a ton of projects like DC Studios' Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. The CEO was also on the hunt for a Kevin Feige type leader to shepherd the next ten years for their DC Comics films arm. James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently revealed as the new heads of DC Studios and they have already been reaching out to fans. Gunn posted an initial announcement on the state of their plans, but now he's asking fans which DC Comics characters they would like to see in live action. In a new post on Mastodon, the CO-CEO wanted to know which characters that have yet to be in love-action do fans want to see.
Thunderbolts Star Says Phase 5 Marvel Movie Will "Drop a Bomb" on MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to move forward into the Multiverse Saga in a big way as soon as Phase Five starts off. The first film in Phase Five will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with it showing our first major glimpse of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Following that will be a whole slew of projects that will push the MCU forward, but one of the most interesting projects has to be the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is essentially Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad and features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and even David Harbour. Harbour is currently promoting his Santa Clausr movie Violent Night, and he revealed something major about his next MCU appearance. During an interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that Thunderbolts are going to drop a bomb on the universe.
Every God of War Game Ranked
God of War has been one of PlayStation's biggest properties for nearly two decades at this point. First beginning back on the PS2, God of War has gone on to receive numerous entries across virtually all PlayStation platforms that have existed since the turn of the century. However, not all of these outings with Kratos have been superb, as the series has definitely seen its ups and downs.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - SPOILER'S Surprise Cameo Return Explained
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever manages to fit in its fair share of surprise twists, in between its poignant send-off of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW: The story of Black Panther 2 sees Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) having to step up as both a ruler and a superhero, after T'Challa dies of illness, and Queen Ramonda dies in the war with Namor and Talocan. Part of Shuri's story of grieving, loss, and acension is a scene that takes the young princess to one of the darkest places she's ever been – with a dark host waiting there to greet her...
Star Wars: Andor Writer and Star Address What the Prisoners Were Building for the Empire
In Episode 7 of Star Wars: Andor, Cassian was apprehended and taken into a prison run by the Galactic Empire and he was put to work manufacturing parts with a mysterious purpose, igniting theories about what these pieces of equipment would be used for. Some of these theories claim that the purpose of the parts is entirely irrelevant, functioning merely as a way to showcase the lack of humanity found in the Empire, while other theories thought these parts would end up connecting to larger parts of Star Wars lore. The answer, per showrunner Tony Gilroy and star Andy Serkis, seems to fall somewhere in between. New episodes of Star Wars: Andor premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.
Harry Potter Conversations About New Content Are Happening According to HBO Max Head of Original Content
It's not entirely known what the future of the Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, or the entire Wizarding World franchises will be, but according to HBO Max Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey, conversations are happening about how best to utilize the properties. In the 20 years since the first Harry Potter film landed in theaters, the characters have been a dominating force in pop culture that made the future seem limitless, but due to behind-the-scenes controversies and underwhelming box-office returns for the most recent films in the series, it seems like HBO Max is looking to reevaluate how best to utilize these worlds.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Released
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin prior to its release on the streaming platform next month. While many fans of The Witcher are likely looking forward to Season 3 of the series, Netflix is beginning to expand the property in new ways, most notably with Blood Origin. And while this new The Witcher spin-off won't be as lengthy as the main show, it will further flesh out the lore and backstory of this fantasy world.
Blue's Clues' Steve Investigates What's a "F--k Load" in Hilarious Commercial From Ryan Reynolds
If you had a Blue's Clues/Ryan Reynolds mashup commercial on your weekly bingo card, congratulations! The unlikely pairing comes courtesy of Flock Freight. While Ryan Reynolds doesn't appear in the latest ad for Flock Freight, the Deadpool actor's Maximum Effort company is the creator behind the new 60-second spot. Flock Freight and its patented technology "helps create a smarter supply chain, saving shippers from the trap of bad and worse options and giving carriers the chance to fill both their trucks and their wallets." The Flock Freight ad features Steve Burns, who is known for his investigator role in the long-running children's program Blue's Clues.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares First-Look at Episode 7
My Hero Academia is on a tear right now, and we have season six to thank for the ride. After leaving fans underwhelmed last season, Studio Bones made a fiery comeback this fall with Izuku's next mission. Now, all eyes are on My Hero Academia as it prepares for war, and we've been given a new look at episode seven to prepare.
PlayStation 5 Consoles Are Spoiling God of War Ragnarok for Players
God of War Ragnarok is here, but the game seemingly can't stop itself from being spoiled. For months now, there have been spoilers for this highly anticipated sequel floating around the internet. While some of the earliest leaks were very general plot details, the full game began leaking in late October after retail copies began surfacing at some stores. It made it very difficult for players to avoid key moments and plot details leading up to the game's release this week, but now the game is out, and people can immerse themselves in Kratos and Atreus' new journey without looking at social media to find spoilers... sort of.
Pokemon Go Reveals Team Go Rocket Takeover and New Shiny Pokemon
Team Go Rocket is up to its old tricks again, and Pokemon Go players will have to stop them! Starting next week, the Team Go Rocket Takeover will begin in the game, and players will have the chance to take part in a new Special Research story. Completing the story will give players a Super Rocket Radar, which they can then use to track down Giovanni and his Shadow Mewtwo. Team Go Rocket leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will all have different Shadow Pokemon this time, and Rocket Grunts will be using Pokemon that have never been available as Shadow Pokemon!
Netflix Surprise Adds One of 2022's Most Controversial Movies
When Netflix revealed its list of new content coming to the streaming service in November of 2022, it didn't include the 2022 feature film Where the Crawdads Sing, but the controversial movie is now streaming on the platform anyway! The sudden arrival of the movie, based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, can be attributed to the deal Netflix previously made with Sony Pictures. Thanks to this agreement, Netflix has the first streaming rights for Sony Pictures movies after they've been released in theaters and on home video, which saw movies like Uncharted and Morbius come to Netflix.
Scoob! Holiday Haunt Director Calls Completed Film Being Shelved "Incredibly Disappointing"
Scoob!: Holiday Haunt will likely never see the light of day, being shelved by the powers that be at Warners Bros. Discovery only to end up as write-off on this year's taxes. While the movie was pulled from its HBO Max release, the filmmakers behind the film went and finished it anyway, given the vast majority of the picture was complete when David Zaslav and his team pulled the plug. Now, filmmaker Michael Kurinsky calls the entire situation "incredibly disappointing," given the time and resources poured into the production.
Dragon Ball Reveals New Super Saiyan 4 Transformations in Concept Art
It's hard to argue that one of the biggest elements that stuck from Dragon Ball GT wasn't the new version of Android 17 or the Black Star Dragon Balls, but rather, was the transformation known as Super Saiyan 4, which gave Goku and Vegeta new forms that made them look far more ape-like. While not canon, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been able to bring back the form with a vengeance thanks to its alternate timelines and realities, and it seems that new forms have been revealed via original concept art.
GameStop Finally Has Some Good PS5 News for PlayStation Fans
GameStop shared good news this week for PlayStation fans still looking for where to buy a PS5 in time for the holidays. While PS5 restocks are often sporadic and difficult to get in on, GameStop announced another of those this week by confirming that the PlayStation console will be back in stock in stores. These always have an implied "for a limited time" disclaimer attached to them since restocks go so quickly, but you've at least got a shot at getting one once more if you still need one or just want another.
Steam Makes One of Its Most Controversial Games Just $0.99
One of the most controversial games of all time is currently $0.99 on Steam thanks to a new promotional sale. In the modern era, "controversial" games are far less common than they used to be for a variety of reasons. The primary reason though is that games themselves aren't as controversial as they used to be. Whether it's sexualized content in video games or violence in video games, society has shifted in its view on both. For example, if Postal 2 were released in 2022 it wouldn't be the mega-controversial release it was when it dropped in 2023.
Nintendo Switch Giving Away One of the Best Games of All Time for Just $2
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can currently play one of the best games of all time for just $2, courtesy of a new Nintendo eShop sale. Since Nintendo began to crack down on absurdly low discounts on the Nintendo eShop, it's been a little more challenging to find great deals on the platform, especially compared to the likes of Steam or the PlayStation Store. However, there are still deals to be had if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of discounts at any given time on the Nintendo eShop. The latest is for Inside from developer Playdead, which is $2 for a limited time thanks to a 90% discount.
