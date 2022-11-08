PHILADELPHIA − Eagles center Jason Kelce said he was closer to retirement after the dreadful 4-11-1 season in 2020 than he was last season. But Kelce, like he has for the past four seasons at least, did consider retirement, and the foul taste from the Eagles' playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made him consider it that much longer. ...

