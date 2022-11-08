Read full article on original website
Ex-WSU coach who was fired for being unvaccinated is now coaching at a Bay Area HS
Rolovich is now an assistant for the San Marin Mustangs.
This player kept Jason Kelce from retiring; have Eagles' fans seen last of Carson Wentz?
PHILADELPHIA − Eagles center Jason Kelce said he was closer to retirement after the dreadful 4-11-1 season in 2020 than he was last season. But Kelce, like he has for the past four seasons at least, did consider retirement, and the foul taste from the Eagles' playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made him consider it that much longer. ...
SFGate
No. 24 Washington rallies late, topples No. 6 Oregon 37-34
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Peyton Henry got his redemption kick. The senior made a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon's eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory Saturday, dealing a blow to the Ducks' chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
NC State football report card: Boston College
Grade— D– After consecutive games where it looked like the offense was taking steps in a positive direction, it took a massive leap back against a mediocre-at-best Boston College defense. The only things that keep the unit away from an F grade this week are the first two drives of the matchup— a pair of beautifully-executed sequences that led to two touchdowns in just 4:07 of combined game time.
SFGate
Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
