Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Released
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin prior to its release on the streaming platform next month. While many fans of The Witcher are likely looking forward to Season 3 of the series, Netflix is beginning to expand the property in new ways, most notably with Blood Origin. And while this new The Witcher spin-off won't be as lengthy as the main show, it will further flesh out the lore and backstory of this fantasy world.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares First-Look at Episode 7
My Hero Academia is on a tear right now, and we have season six to thank for the ride. After leaving fans underwhelmed last season, Studio Bones made a fiery comeback this fall with Izuku's next mission. Now, all eyes are on My Hero Academia as it prepares for war, and we've been given a new look at episode seven to prepare.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
SNL: Fan-Favorite Chappelle's Show Characters Appear in House of the Dragon Parody
Saturday Night Live welcomed back comedian Dave Chappelle to Studio 8H for a third time as host this week, and the comedian made sure to reprise several of his fan-favorite characters from his hit series Chappelle's Show in a new sketch. The sketch began with Chappelle live in-person, speaking about HBO's House of the Dragon series, calling himself a big Game of Thrones fan but saying he's distracted by the diversity in the show's cast. This lead to him introducing a "clip" to the second season of the show, one that parodied the series with his classic characters.
Harry Potter Conversations About New Content Are Happening According to HBO Max Head of Original Content
It's not entirely known what the future of the Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, or the entire Wizarding World franchises will be, but according to HBO Max Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey, conversations are happening about how best to utilize the properties. In the 20 years since the first Harry Potter film landed in theaters, the characters have been a dominating force in pop culture that made the future seem limitless, but due to behind-the-scenes controversies and underwhelming box-office returns for the most recent films in the series, it seems like HBO Max is looking to reevaluate how best to utilize these worlds.
Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials Runtimes Revealed
After a truly shocking regeneration at the end of "The Power of the Doctor", Doctor Who will return in November 2023 for the iconic series' 60th anniversary specials and now, the runtimes for those three special episodes has been revealed. According to Doctor Who Magazine (via Digital Spy), the three special episodes will be "hour-long spectaculars". The episodes will see David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor ahead of Ncuti Gatwa taking over as the Fifteenth.
Netflix Surprise Adds One of 2022's Most Controversial Movies
When Netflix revealed its list of new content coming to the streaming service in November of 2022, it didn't include the 2022 feature film Where the Crawdads Sing, but the controversial movie is now streaming on the platform anyway! The sudden arrival of the movie, based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, can be attributed to the deal Netflix previously made with Sony Pictures. Thanks to this agreement, Netflix has the first streaming rights for Sony Pictures movies after they've been released in theaters and on home video, which saw movies like Uncharted and Morbius come to Netflix.
Scoob! Holiday Haunt Director Calls Completed Film Being Shelved "Incredibly Disappointing"
Scoob!: Holiday Haunt will likely never see the light of day, being shelved by the powers that be at Warners Bros. Discovery only to end up as write-off on this year's taxes. While the movie was pulled from its HBO Max release, the filmmakers behind the film went and finished it anyway, given the vast majority of the picture was complete when David Zaslav and his team pulled the plug. Now, filmmaker Michael Kurinsky calls the entire situation "incredibly disappointing," given the time and resources poured into the production.
Titans Latest Episode Introduces Key DC Comics Character
HBO Max has finally released the first three episodes from the fourth season of Titans, with the third hitting the service just today. While the fourth season of the series seems to be treading similar ground to the first season by focusing on supernatural characters and magic, it definitely hasn't stopped them from introducing some new characters. Just last week we were introduced to one of this season's main antagonists with Mother Mayhem, and now we have been introduced to another major DC character.
