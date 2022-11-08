Read full article on original website
995qyk.com
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator
Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?
Residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don't worry, the world isn't falling apart.
flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly: Miami-Dade, Broward transmission level raises, new cases increase
As of Thursday, Nov. 10, the state has added an average of 1,761 cases and 26 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 1,547 cases per day in the previous seven-day period, although deaths ticked down from 27 deaths per day.
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?
The Palace Saloon-the Oldest and (maybe) most haunted bar in FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com. I’m not a big drinker. I never have been, even when I dealt blackjack in multiple backwoods bar/casinos and I was surrounded by it. I like a Pina Colada or to shoot back a shot. No in between. I prefer a more leafy green medicine, but that’s beside the point. My point is, I’m not sure why I’m thinking about bars today, namely haunted bars (and one in particular), but we’re gonna roll with it and learn something together because I’ve never heard of this incredible bar and I have to talk about it.
Thrillist
Spirit Airlines Drops 37 Routes, Including Several Major Florida Destinations
If you're a Spirit Airlines customer, check your flight status. As Airline Weekly reports, the budget carrier will eliminate 37 routes from its schedule beginning in January 2023. Many of the routes are destinations in Florida, including eight from Tampa, seven from Fort Meyers, six from Fort Lauderdale, three from Orlando, and two from Miami. The changes will reduce Spirit's overall capacity by about 5%.
click orlando
‘Total devastation:’ Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes collapse into ocean after Nicole strikes Florida
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Seven beachside homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after Nicole struck Florida as a hurricane and ripped across the state, devouring a large chunk of the coastline along Central Florida beaches. A house located at 4101 S. Atlantic Ave. fell into the...
click orlando
WATCH: Drone video shows Florida homes falling into ocean after Nicole rips through state
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Drone video provided by Bridgepoint Global shows the devastation wrought on the beachside community of Wilbur-By-The-Sea after Nicole battered Florida’s east coast causing rapid erosion. The video taken Thursday shows a palm tree plummeting into the Atlantic Ocean as sand quickly loses its tenuous grip...
flkeysnews.com
Great weather for Veterans Day and Dolphins’ home game. Only a couple concerns in Florida
There a Dolphins home game in Miami Gardens and it’s Veterans Day weekend, so no school on Friday. You’re ready for some good weather news after preparing for, and weathering, Hurricane Nicole’s landfall, aren’t you?. On this, we can deliver. Expect only a slight chance of...
Tropical Storm Nicole Destroys Part Of 'Iconic' Broward County Pier
'Irma destroyed all the rest out there in the front and now this,' a beachgoer said.
This Is Florida's Top Mexican Restaurant
LoveFood pinpointed the best Mexican restaurant in every state.
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
2 South Florida Spots Among The State's Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner
Trips to Discover found the Top 10 restaurants in Florida for a Thanksgiving meal.
flkeysnews.com
Florida schools, colleges closed Thursday for Tropical Storm Nicole. When will they reopen?
Many K-12 schools and colleges across Florida were closed Thursday as Nicole, now a tropical storm, treks across the state. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane just south of Vero Beach on Florida’s east coast early Thursday. It quickly weakened back into a tropical storm and is now crossing Florida, dousing parts of the state with rain and wind.
Nicole live updates Thursday: Storm downgraded to tropical depression as it moves toward Georgia
We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. ...
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Incoming cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees. As Nicole continues to move north, central Florida will see a few lingering showers this afternoon and coastal hazards. Highs will be in the low-80s. BEACHES:. There is a Coastal Flood Warning, High Surf Advisory and a high risk for rip current sat...
WOKV.com
Tropical Storm Nicole starts to wreak havoc in Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole starts to wreak havoc in Florida Early morning Wednesday, winds caused some transformers and batteries to explode in Miami. (NCD)
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Owner of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier damaged by storm vows to rebuild
FORT LAUDERDALE -Wind-whipped water from what was Hurricane Nicole combined with crashing waves caused a section of Anglin's Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to collapse. The pier was built in 1941 and after a section of it collapsed about 20 years later, it was rebuilt in 1963 and again in 2017 after it sustained damage from Hurricane Irma."Anglin's Fishing Pier is such an iconic landmark in our town, and seeing it damaged is heartbreaking. While the pier is privately owned, I know our town will do what we can to support the property owner in the coming days and months," said Lauderdale-by-the-Sea...
