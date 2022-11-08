ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucky Texan Claims Major Powerball Prize As Historic Jackpot Rolls

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Two lucky Texas residents are now millionaires after claiming lottery prizes!

A resident from Balch Springs claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 Diamond Riches scratch-off ticket game, the Texas Lottery announced on Tuesday (November 8). The winning ticket was purchased at Grand Central Express at 102 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville.

A Texan from Cedar Park brought home some dough in the October 31 Powerball drawing . The winning Quick Pick ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Reserve by Camco at 1050 Cluck Creek Trail in Cedar Park, the Texas Lottery also announced on Tuesday. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, had a ticket that matched all five white ball numbers drawn (13-19-36-39-59), but not the red Powerball number (13).

The winning numbers for Monday (November 7) night's delayed Powerball drawing are 10-33-41-47-56 with Powerball number 10. The estimated annuitized jackpot is $1.9 billion, with an estimated cash value of $929.1 million. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In more Powerball news, several Texans have been winning big despite the rolling jackpot. On October 24, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Richardson . Last week, two Texas residents purchased Powerball tickets that net them $1 million each in Houston and Round Rock .

