Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Hanford, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bakersfield Christian High School football team will have a game with Hanford High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
High school football playoffs continue in North County
Atascadero Greyhounds host Madera South Thursday night. – High School football playoffs continue Thursday in North County. Both Tempelton and Atascadero host second-round playoff games this evening. The Central Section playoffs are scheduled for Thursday night because Friday is Veterans Day. It’s a holiday for public schools. The Atascadero...
Fresno State football faces UNLV Friday at Allegiant Stadium
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team is taking on UNLV on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium. “You can’t go in there all shell-shocked you’re playing in the Raiders’ stadium. Who cares? It’s a football field and you gotta go get the job done,” said Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener. The Bulldogs […]
Memorial’s Brandon Ramirez talks about his near record-setting performance
Hear from San Joaquin Memorial two-way star Brandon Ramirez and Panthers head coach Anthony Goston, after Ramirez posted 326 yards rushing in the Panthers 28-21 win over Central Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division I playoffs. The 326 rushing yards was just nine yards shy of the school-record of 335 rushing yards […]
Hanford Sentinel
Band Showcase spectacular fills Hanford's Neighbor Bowl
Normally the scene of high school football, Hanford’s Neighbor Bowl was instead filled with sounds of marching bands and the scenes of color guard groups with flags and lavish backdrops on Wednesday evening during the high school Band Showcase. The bands from all three Hanford high schools performed for...
Hanford Sentinel
COS Giants are bowl eligible for second year in a row
College of the Sequoias' football team has achieved an important milestone. The Giants are bowl eligible for the second year in a row under coach Travis Burkett and staff, and for the third consecutive championship season overall dating back to 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tee off for 18th annual tournament honoring Buchanan 8
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Veterans Day, celebrations take place around the country, and around the Central Valley. That included the 18th annual Hubbard Baro Golf Tournament, to honor the Buchanan 8, eight young men from Buchanan High School who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for their county. For the families, […]
Hail hits Central Valley as storms continue to bring rain, thunder
As storms continue to hit the Central Valley, hail has now begun to fall.
4 Veterans Day events to attend in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Happy Veteran’s Day! There is a packed day of parades and events throughout the Central Valley to attend. Central Valley Veterans Parade Downtown Fresno is honoring its veterans on November 11th, 2022. There is a pre-ceremony at 9:30 A.M. followed by the opening ceremony at 10:45 A.M. and the kick-off starting […]
GV Wire
Fresno Claims Top 10 Spot in Nation’s ‘Porch Pirate’ Theft Ranking
The SafeWise security website is reporting that around 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months, according to its latest survey of 1,000 Americans. That’s 50 million more than were stolen the prior year, affecting eight out of every 10 Americans in the past 12...
kingsriverlife.com
BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café
Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
yourcentralvalley.com
Get perfect teeth in half the time for half the price
Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
thesungazette.com
Midterms 2022 local results: Valero holds lead over Harness in supervisor race
TULARE COUNTY – Though the race is not completely over for several who are running in local and nationwide elections, several votes have been counted, giving those in Tulare County an idea of who will be serving residents for the next few years. After the final election update results...
sjvsun.com
Clint Olivier makes return to Fresno Co. office in two-part Clovis Unified shakeup
A former Fresno City Councilman appears to be headed to the Clovis Unified School District Governing Board. Former councilman Clint Olivier leads the field of four candidates for the Area 1 seat with 38.16 percent of the vote, a large enough lead to take the seat barring a major shakeup with late arriving ballots.
Fresno students treated to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever screening
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Black Student Union clubs across Fresno Unified School District were treated to a private screening of Marvel Studios ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This event included kids from King, Kirk, and Thomas Elementary schools. The screening was held at Fresno’s Maya Cinemas and was sponsored by the Fresno Teachers […]
GV Wire
Did Candidate Messages Doom Local Funding for Veterans, Roads, Fresno State?
Three local sales tax proposals on Tuesday’s ballot, designed to support veterans, road maintenance and improvements at Fresno State, all appear to be heading for failure based on vote returns reported Tuesday. Although two of them are winning over 50% of the votes cast, they require a two-thirds majority...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fresno, CA
Fresno, California, is the perfect place to have memorable experiences without exceeding your budget. Located in Fresno County, Fresno is known for its beautiful parks and vibrant culture. Fresno is a Spanish word that means "ash tree," the type of tree abundant along the stunning San Joaquin River. Fresno boasts...
Hanford Sentinel
Bagpipes, Marine League guard part of Adventist Veteran’s honors
Veteran Bill Jamison on bagpipes and a contingent of Kings County Marine Corps League members will be featured in the Veteran’s Day celebration of the Lemoore Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Chaplain Raynard Allen, D MIN, of Naval Air Station Lemoore, will add a veteran's...
Hanford Sentinel
Paden, Martinez, Kairis lead Hanford City Council race in early returns
Candidates Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis were ahead in early returns Tuesday night among the six candidates vying for three Hanford City Council seats in District A, District D and District E. As of 8:30 p.m. District A candidate Paden was leading with 1,322 votes (69.73%) while incumbent...
Hanford Sentinel
Lady Luck: A history of China Alley's gambling scene | Hanford Gourmet
As I have written previously, I probably have enough material for a book on the single subject of the gambling dens in China Alley. Having found the city beyond China Alley off limits to them, Hanford’s Chinese pioneers turned to their own devices for amusement. A common form of entertainment was a rather risky one, conducted behind iron-shuttered windows, barred doors, and false walls. Before gambling petered out in the 1940s, Chinese came from three neighboring counties to pass their time and test their luck in Hanford’s Chinatown. They gambled in back rooms, basements, upstairs, and even on the benches outside every establishment on Hanford’s China Alley.
Comments / 0