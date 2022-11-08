The #3 recruit in the class of 2023 Cavan Gormsen signed her NLI to attend Virginia beginning next fall. See the top 20 posts on Instagram here. Check out SwimSwam’s Girls High School Class of 2023 as they celebrated signing day Wednesday on Instagram. Note: Not all of the boys have their Instagram’s set to public which does not let us view it, therefore they have been omitted.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO