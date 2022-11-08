Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton's $40 Knit Sweater Dress Is Perfect For Fall
Kate Middleton visited Colham Manor Children's Centre in Uxbridge, England, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in a look that pulled together all of the must-have trends for fickle fall weather — including a $40 Mango dress. The Princess of Wales, who was on location to discuss maternal mental health, topped the long-sleeved knit midi with a dark-green Hobbs trench that she tied at the waist. When she took off her jacket, she revealed the fitted Mango number, cinched with a crocodile-embossed belt from Polo Ralph Lauren.
Rihanna Says Her "Favorite Part of the Day" Is Seeing Her Son's "Morning Face": "It's the Cutest"
Rihanna is loving motherhood! The 34-year-old mogul welcomed her first child, a son, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May, and in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she raved about what an "amazing" and "happy" baby he is. "Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a...
Ryan Reynolds Is Hoping His Fourth Baby Is Another Girl: "I'm a Girl Dad"
Ryan Reynolds is preparing for baby number four. It was announced earlier this year that the actor was expecting his fourth child with Blake Lively, and now, Reynolds is sharing his thoughts on the future of his stunt work in light of his growing family. In a Nov. 7 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Reynolds said having another child has finally forced him to consider whether it's time to cut back on some of his stunt work. He also shared whether he's hoping for a boy or girl.
Lindsay Lohan’s Milk-Bath Nails Give a Subtle Shout-Out to Her Husband
Lindsay Lohan is back on our screens, so you know what that means: more beauty inspiration from the 2000s queen. On Nov. 9, the actor attended the premiere of her new movie "Falling for Christmas," wearing a stunning Valentino dress and a milk-bath manicure with a heartwarming detail to complete the look.
Emma Roberts's "Tiramisu" Hair Color Is Perfect For the Holidays
Emma Roberts is getting ready for the holidays by changing up her look. On Nov. 10, the actor touched up her hair color, resulting in a look that can only be described as delicious. Nikki Lee, celebrity hairstylist and co-owner of Nine Zero One Salon in California, is responsible for...
Chris Evans Is Reportedly Dating Alba Baptista
Chris Evans is reportedly off the market. On Nov. 10, just days after Evans was named People's Sexiest Man Alive, a source told People that Evans has been dating actor Alba Baptista "for over a year and it's serious." The source added that "they are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her." Reps for Evans and Baptista did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Lindsay Lohan's "Falling For Christmas": "My Little Girl Is All Grown UP!"
Jamie Lee Curtis is rooting for Lindsay Lohan. The "Halloween Ends" star shared her pride in her "Freaky Friday" costar's accomplishments with a Nov. 10 Instagram post featuring the poster for Lohan's new movie, "Falling For Christmas," along with the caption, "My little girl is all grown UP!" Curtis and...
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook Have a "She's All That" Reunion: "What a Great Night"
It's a "She's All That" reunion for Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook! The duo met up on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of "Christmas With You," Prinze Jr.'s forthcoming holiday rom-com, on Nov. 8. Cook documented the nostalgic reunion on her Instagram, writing, "What a great night, so happy for you my friend! Headline: Check anyone who doesn't love @realfreddieprinze in #christmaswithyou for a pulse. SO GOOD ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Congratulations to the whole team, you smashed it."
Jason Momoa and His Kids Prove Humor Runs in the Family at the "Slumberland" Premiere
Jason Momoa made the "Slumberland" premiere a family affair. The actor walked the Nov. 9 red carpet with his mom, Coni Momoa, and his two children, 15-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who he shares with his ex, Lisa Bonet. Though this marks a rare red carpet outing for the family, Momoa's kids did previously accompany him to "The Batman" premiere earlier this year in March.
Camila Mendes Seemingly Confirms She's Dating Rudy Mancuso: "Life Update"
Image Source: Getty / Momodu Mansaray / WireImage; Getty / Jerod Harris / KMG ART, LLC. Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso seemingly went Instagram official in a series of photos shared on Nov. 8. "Life update," Mendes captioned a carousel of images, which includes a snapshot of herself and an unidentified man sharing a poolside kiss.
Hayley William Pauses Paramore Concert to Stop a Fight: "Got Me Up Here Acting Like a Teacher"
Hayley Williams is making sure her concerts are safe places to be. In the middle of a Nov. 7 Paramore show in Toronto, Williams paused the performance to shut down a fight that had broken out. Some fans documented the pause in series of videos, which show how it all happened.
Kylie Jenner Puts a Sultry Spin on the Cardigan by Undoing All the Buttons
Kylie Jenner was spotted out shopping with sister Kendall on Tuesday, Nov. 8 — just one day after the CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani, where she debuted an artful vintage Thierry Mugler dress. Jenner, 25, indulged in a go-to trend for the season: wearing a cardigan as a shirt. The sweater, buttoned only once at her bust line, made for a plunging moment and also revealed a sliver of skin above her high-waisted jeans. Jenner's denim pooled at her feet, dragging the sidewalk and allowing for just a subtle glimpse of her pointed-toe shoes. She layered on a fuzzy hooded zip-up and oversize black coat, finishing off the look with a pair of sporty Balenciaga sunglasses; a leather shoulder bag; and gold necklaces that peeked through the opening at her neckline. Later in the day, she swapped her pumps for lug-sole flats.
A Breakdown of Chord Overstreet's Romances Over the Years
Chord Overstreet's love life doesn't always make headlines, but the actor has had a few high-profile relationships. The "Glee" alum had Harry Potter fans in a frenzy back in 2018 when news broke that he was dating Emma Watson. It's unclear where or when they first met, but their romance was short-lived, only lasting a few months. However, Watson isn't the only famous Emma that Overstreet has been romantically linked to.
Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Miley Cyrus, and Every Other Holiday Special Coming Your Way
The weather is getting chilly, and the holiday decorations are coming out of storage — and you know what that means! The most wonderful time of the year also means a slew of holiday specials hitting the airwaves, featuring some of your favorite celebrities and musicians alongside beloved traditions you remember from childhood.
Marsai Martin, Simu Liu, and More Featured in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show has finally arrived, and its star-studded appearances are just as dazzling as the fashion. For the fourth edition of her lingerie event, released Nov. 9, Rihanna enlisted a cast of celebrities, dancers, and a few musical acts — including Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell — to bring her seductive fever dream to life, and once again, set the bar high for the fashion world.
Jennifer Aniston Shares Her "Baby-Making" Journey After Years of Speculation
For years, tabloids have played guessing games about potential baby bumps and conspiracies surrounding her divorce, but Jennifer Aniston is finally taking the narrative into her own hands. "The [world] creates narratives that aren't true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I'm coming out of hibernation. I don't have anything to hide," she tells Allure for her cover story.
"The Crown" Season 5 Introduces Princess Diana's Last Boyfriend, Dodi Fayed
In season five of "The Crown," which premiered on Netflix on Nov. 9, Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) has her first romantic relationships since separating from Prince Charles (Dominic West). Diana dates Dr. Hasnat Khan (Humayun Saeed), though their romance ends in 1997. Diana's next — and final — boyfriend is also introduced over the course of the season's 10 episodes: Dodi Fayed, played by Khalid Abdalla. Ahead, we're breaking down who Dodi was and the role he played in Diana's life.
Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Lindsay Lohan is ready to show off her husband. At a "Falling For Christmas" screening on Nov. 9, the star posed on the red carpet with financier Bader Shammas in New York City. Though Lohan, who's in the midst of a major comeback with her newly minted Netflix partnership, has offered glimpses of their romance on Instagram, the recent appearance marks the pair's first time on a red carpet together. The actor wore a sparkly sheer dress covered in florals, while Shammas kept it simple in a black suit.
Yes, the Celeb Scandals in Deuxmoi's New Book Are Based on Real Life
If you're even remotely invested in following the nitty gritty behind-the-scenes details of your favorite celebrities' lives, you probably follow Deuxmoi on Instagram. The fashion Instagram-turned-celebrity gossip platform has over 1.6 million followers, with more pressing follow by the day to stay up to date on the account's endless anonymous insider scoops on all things celebrity. The anonymous individual behind the account, who also goes by Deuxmoi, is officially adding "published author" to her résumé.
"High School Musical" Cast Members Including Vanessa Hudgens and Corbin Bleu Reunite in Paris
The Wildcats are together again — and this time they're in Paris! On Saturday, "High School Musical" director Kenny Ortega and actor Drew Seeley (who did the singing for Zac Efron's Troy) shared photos from the cast's reunion at the Dream It Conventions in Paris on Instagram. Cast members in attendance included Seeley, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, and Bart Johnson.
