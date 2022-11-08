Kylie Jenner was spotted out shopping with sister Kendall on Tuesday, Nov. 8 — just one day after the CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani, where she debuted an artful vintage Thierry Mugler dress. Jenner, 25, indulged in a go-to trend for the season: wearing a cardigan as a shirt. The sweater, buttoned only once at her bust line, made for a plunging moment and also revealed a sliver of skin above her high-waisted jeans. Jenner's denim pooled at her feet, dragging the sidewalk and allowing for just a subtle glimpse of her pointed-toe shoes. She layered on a fuzzy hooded zip-up and oversize black coat, finishing off the look with a pair of sporty Balenciaga sunglasses; a leather shoulder bag; and gold necklaces that peeked through the opening at her neckline. Later in the day, she swapped her pumps for lug-sole flats.

3 DAYS AGO