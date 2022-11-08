Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Star Says Phase 5 Marvel Movie Will "Drop a Bomb" on MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to move forward into the Multiverse Saga in a big way as soon as Phase Five starts off. The first film in Phase Five will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with it showing our first major glimpse of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Following that will be a whole slew of projects that will push the MCU forward, but one of the most interesting projects has to be the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is essentially Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad and features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and even David Harbour. Harbour is currently promoting his Santa Clausr movie Violent Night, and he revealed something major about his next MCU appearance. During an interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that Thunderbolts are going to drop a bomb on the universe.
ComicBook
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Helps Pave the Way for X-Men in the MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally in theaters and while the eagerly anticipated film closes out Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also opens the door wide open to some incredible new stories in this ever-expanding world of heroes and villains. That includes a pathway to the introduction of what is arguably one of most-wanted groups within all of Marvel: the X-Men. While we know that the X-Men are indeed coming to the MCU — Ms. Marvel gave us our first "mutant" moment with Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) being made a mutant rather than an Inhuman and it was recently revealed that Deadpool 3 will see the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, it's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's story that best sets up story potential that could ultimately usher in the iconic superhero team.
ComicBook
James Gunn Is Asking DC Fans Which Characters They Want to See Have Their Live-Action Debuts
Warner Bros. Discovery has been having a rough few months with the studio appearing in the news a lot due to what some would call risky business decisions made by their newly appointed CEO David Zaslav. Zaslav chose to cancel a ton of projects like DC Studios' Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. The CEO was also on the hunt for a Kevin Feige type leader to shepherd the next ten years for their DC Comics films arm. James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently revealed as the new heads of DC Studios and they have already been reaching out to fans. Gunn posted an initial announcement on the state of their plans, but now he's asking fans which DC Comics characters they would like to see in live action. In a new post on Mastodon, the CO-CEO wanted to know which characters that have yet to be in love-action do fans want to see.
ComicBook
Dave Bautista Breaks Silence on Gears of War Netflix Movie Role
Dave Bautista is campaigning to be in Netflix's upcoming Gears of War film. Dave Bautista is one of the few incredibly successful professional wrestlers who jumped out of the ring and into Hollywood via some of the biggest film franchises out there. Bautista made a household name for himself in his MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy. He then went on to secure incredibly lucrative roles in other franchises such as James Bond and even played a small, but important role in Blade Runner 2049. However, there is one role that Bautista has been fancast in for a while and even he has aspirations for it.
ComicBook
Major MCU Phase 4 Character Returns in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follow! In a way, Marvel Studios' Black Panther sequel is one of the few projects in Phase 4 of the MCU that doesn't have to connect to anything else around it. The sequel has a lot going on already, balancing its tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman while also pushing the story forward and adding Marvel favorites like Namor and Ironheart to the MCU. All that said, the sequel does happen to include a surprise appearance by a major Marvel character that has been critical to Phase 4, none other than Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
ComicBook
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and Possible Lobo Star, Didn't Tell DC About His New Head Tattoo
Jason Momoa seems to be taking on a bigger and better in Warner Bros. Discovery's new DC Universe franchise – and he definitely didn't want to spoil a good thing by making executives nervous about his new head tattoo. Simple solution? He just didn't tell them. In a new...
ComicBook
Blue's Clues' Steve Investigates What's a "F--k Load" in Hilarious Commercial From Ryan Reynolds
If you had a Blue's Clues/Ryan Reynolds mashup commercial on your weekly bingo card, congratulations! The unlikely pairing comes courtesy of Flock Freight. While Ryan Reynolds doesn't appear in the latest ad for Flock Freight, the Deadpool actor's Maximum Effort company is the creator behind the new 60-second spot. Flock Freight and its patented technology "helps create a smarter supply chain, saving shippers from the trap of bad and worse options and giving carriers the chance to fill both their trucks and their wallets." The Flock Freight ad features Steve Burns, who is known for his investigator role in the long-running children's program Blue's Clues.
ComicBook
How Tony Stark's Iron Man Influenced MCU Ironheart in Black Panther 2
Ironheart is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in this weekend's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before going on to appear in a self-titled series on Disney+. The character first appeared in comics in 2016, Riri Williams a teenage genius who is heavily influenced by a love of Tony Stark's work as Iron Man. In the live-action adaptation, Riri is portrayed by Dominique Thorne. The character will build a metal suit of their own, paying inevitable homage to Tony Stark's Iron Man but ultimately not being as influenced by the character as she was in the comics.
ComicBook
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets Up Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, providing an emotional culmination of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to advancing a wide range of stories in Wakanda, as well as dealing with the heartbreaking passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, the film found some creative ways to advance future stories forward. Some of the stories hinted at in the film span far beyond the world of Wakanda — including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Writer and Star Address What the Prisoners Were Building for the Empire
In Episode 7 of Star Wars: Andor, Cassian was apprehended and taken into a prison run by the Galactic Empire and he was put to work manufacturing parts with a mysterious purpose, igniting theories about what these pieces of equipment would be used for. Some of these theories claim that the purpose of the parts is entirely irrelevant, functioning merely as a way to showcase the lack of humanity found in the Empire, while other theories thought these parts would end up connecting to larger parts of Star Wars lore. The answer, per showrunner Tony Gilroy and star Andy Serkis, seems to fall somewhere in between. New episodes of Star Wars: Andor premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.
ComicBook
Tom Holland Reportedly Returning as Spider-Man for New Trilogy
Tom Holland's Spider-Man is sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland reportedly signed a new deal to return as Peter Parker in more Spider-Man sequels for Sony Pictures, which teamed with Disney and Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios to bring the wall-crawler into the MCU. On The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha podcast, insider Jeff Sneider reported the news that Holland "closed a deal" for the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4, the follow-up to last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home. While unconfirmed, Sneider said Holland's renewed contract includes another Spider-Man trilogy and at least three more appearances. It's unclear whether that means within the MCU or Sony's Spider-Man Universe.
ComicBook
Netflix Surprise Adds One of 2022's Most Controversial Movies
When Netflix revealed its list of new content coming to the streaming service in November of 2022, it didn't include the 2022 feature film Where the Crawdads Sing, but the controversial movie is now streaming on the platform anyway! The sudden arrival of the movie, based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, can be attributed to the deal Netflix previously made with Sony Pictures. Thanks to this agreement, Netflix has the first streaming rights for Sony Pictures movies after they've been released in theaters and on home video, which saw movies like Uncharted and Morbius come to Netflix.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares First-Look at Episode 7
My Hero Academia is on a tear right now, and we have season six to thank for the ride. After leaving fans underwhelmed last season, Studio Bones made a fiery comeback this fall with Izuku's next mission. Now, all eyes are on My Hero Academia as it prepares for war, and we've been given a new look at episode seven to prepare.
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Released
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin prior to its release on the streaming platform next month. While many fans of The Witcher are likely looking forward to Season 3 of the series, Netflix is beginning to expand the property in new ways, most notably with Blood Origin. And while this new The Witcher spin-off won't be as lengthy as the main show, it will further flesh out the lore and backstory of this fantasy world.
ComicBook
Scoob! Holiday Haunt Director Calls Completed Film Being Shelved "Incredibly Disappointing"
Scoob!: Holiday Haunt will likely never see the light of day, being shelved by the powers that be at Warners Bros. Discovery only to end up as write-off on this year's taxes. While the movie was pulled from its HBO Max release, the filmmakers behind the film went and finished it anyway, given the vast majority of the picture was complete when David Zaslav and his team pulled the plug. Now, filmmaker Michael Kurinsky calls the entire situation "incredibly disappointing," given the time and resources poured into the production.
ComicBook
Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown Calls Co-Star "Lousy Kisser"
Netflix recently released a tremendous fourth season of Stranger Things and are gearing up to film the fifth and final season. Stranger Things has become one of the biggest franchises in pop culture history, and that's mostly due to the chemistry of the cast. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) quickly formed a bond in the first season that also led into a romantic relationship between the two teenagers. The series had the two characters kiss, and it turns out that that kiss was Brown's first. The actress has previously revealed that she doesn't like kissing, and while she appeared in a new Vanity Fair video, it seems that her costar was to blame. During the video, the actress is undergoing a treatment lie detector test and she revealed that Wolfhard is just a lousy kisser. You can check out the video below!
Comments / 0