Michelle Williams Returns to the Red Carpet in Celine Dress for ‘The Fabelmans’ Premiere at AFI Film Festival

Michelle Williams arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “The Fabelmans” on Sunday in Los Angeles, California, during AFI Film Festival.

The actress wore a strapless off-the-shoulder black evening dress by Celine . She accessorized with a gold statement necklace from Tiffany & Co . and completed the look with a pair of black sandals from Alexandre Birman.

Michelle Williams attends “The Fabelmans” premiere during the 2022 AFI Film Festival on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles, California.

Williams worked with her stylist Kate Young, whose client roster also includes Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez and Scarlett Johansson.

Williams worked with makeup artist Angela Levin, who gave her an approachable evening-ready look. Williams opted for a nude lip, blush and mascara. She worked with hairstylist Chris McMillan, who parted her hair down the middle and gave the ends of her bob cut style a slight wave.

The red carpet appearance at the AFI Film Festival marked Williams’ first major public engagement since she recently gave birth to her third child.

Michelle Williams attends “The Fabelmans” Closing Night Gala Premiere during the 2022 AFI Festival on Nov. 6 in Hollywood, California.

Williams has also been announced to star in the biopic of American singer Peggy Lee, “Fever.” Williams will play Lee, whose career spanned seven decades, beginning with her first single “Somebody Else Is Taking my Place” in 1942. Williams is also in post-production for the film “Doll Shark,” where she provided voice-over work.

“The Fabelman’s” is a coming-of-age drama directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by Tony Kushner. The story is loosely based on Spielberg’s youth and early directing career. The film stars Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. The movie debuts in theaters on Friday.