Dock workers to vote on new pay offer

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
Dock workers involved in a row over pay are to vote on a new offer.

Members of Unite in Liverpool have staged strikes in recent weeks.

Peel Ports Group, which operates the Port of Liverpool’s container terminals alongside TIL (Terminal Investments Limited), said it has reached an agreed proposal with the union which will be recommended to its members.

A Unite spokesman said: “Peel Ports have made an improved offer in the pay dispute with Unite’s Liverpool docks workers.

“They are now being balloted by Unite on the offer. When the result of the ballot is determined Unite will make further public comment.”

