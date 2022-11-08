Washington Town Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.

Photo: Getty Images

When people are thinking about where to retire , they often flock to suburban cities or states with the best benefits and amenities. There are some locations, however, that can give you a bang for your buck, comfortable homes, and other things you're looking for.

That's where Cheapism comes in. The website states, "These U.S. locales have gotten buzz on retirement-focused blogs and forum postings but little attention as top destinations for retirees. Cheapism compared indicators such as cost of living, median home prices, and health care costs and availability in these places against the national averages, as reported by Sperling's Best Places, to come up with destinations that deserve a closer look."

An under-the-radar Washington town made it on the list: Sequim ! Known as the Lavender Captial of the World, over 6,600 people call this place home. Writers also explained what makes this place a great place for retirees:

"An outlier in the Pacific Northwest, Sequim (pronounced 'skwim') does not receive the same torrential amounts of rain as the rest of the state. The town is small and relatively isolated, although big-box stores are moving into the area. Sequim has a large community of retirees, and residents can drive two hours to Seattle for cultural events such as ballet or theater. Major medical facilities are 25 minutes away in Port Angeles."

Check out the full list of underrated places for retirement on Cheapism's website.