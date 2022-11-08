ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Post Malone Helps Two Lucky Fans Get Married At His Show

By Tony M. Centeno
KZHT 97.1 ZHT
KZHT 97.1 ZHT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZgXS_0j3Ecjn700
Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone is making his fans happy by any means necessary. In addition to providing positive vibes during his tour , the rapper also recently served as an officiant for two lucky fans.

According to footage TMZ published on Monday, November 7, Posty helped two fans get hitched after his tour stop in Seattle on Saturday. In the footage, you can see the two love birds walking up to the stage while the "Cooped Up" rapper waited for them. Then we see Malone help the women exchange vows before they say "I Do." After they shared their first kiss, he declared them married.

Post Malone is always down to make his fans create unforgettable memories. During a previous stop on his tour at the top of November, the rapper, who just dropped his album Twelve Carat Toothache , helped a couple in Tulsa, Oklahoma with a gender reveal . After he signed an autograph, he put on the most surprised face possible before he announced that they have a baby girl on the way.

While he's had plenty of high moments during the tour, he also experienced some bad luck. Post Malone hurt himself - twice - while performing. He first tripped and hurt his leg in St. Louis back in September. A month later, the rapper fell on stage again and twisted his ankle during his show in Atlanta. He's apparently recovered nicely since both injuries and still plans to finish the tour with Roddy Ricch in Los Angeles on November 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Justin Bieber Will Reportedly Perform At Takeoff's Funeral

Takeoff's funeral is going to be a massive event with an unprecedented performance from none other than Justin Bieber. According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, November 8, the Biebz will take the stage at Takeoff's homegoing at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta this Friday. There's no word on what he'll be performing or how long he'll be there. JB doesn't have any songs with just Takeoff but he has collaborated with Quavo and the Migos on songs like "What You See" off the trio's Culture III album last year and their 2014 collaboration "Looking For You."
ATLANTA, GA
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was 'Scared To Death Of Me'

Did you know Justin Bieber and Judge Judy Sheindlin used to be neighbors? The infamous TV judge opened up about knowing Bieber in his teenage years. "He's scared to death of me," she told Access Hollywood per People. "There was a period of time before he grew up — when he was foolish, and doing foolish things." She then recalled that Bieber allegedly had his security let him know when Judge Judy was outside so he wouldn't accidentally run into her.
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76

Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Quavo, Offset & Drake Memorialize Takeoff At Heartbreaking Funeral Service

It was a sad day in Hip-Hop as one-third of the Migos was laid to rest in his hometown. On Friday, November 11, Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, Drake, their celebrity friends and hundreds of fans gathered at the State Farm Arena to attend Takeoff’s funeral. After Pastor Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church delivered the Eulogy, there were touching performances from Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage, Chloe Bailey, and the New Mercies Choir. During the beautiful service, Quavious “Quavo” Marshall, Kiari “Offset” Cephus, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Kevin “Coach K” Lee all took turns speaking about the late rapper, who was born Kirsnik Khari Ball.
ATLANTA, GA
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Salt Lake City, UT
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

Salt Lake's #1 hit music station and #1 for new music!

 https://971zht.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy