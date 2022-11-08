ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

94.5 PST

New Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons tested in NJ (Opinion)

For you it was just a Saturday in November. For hundreds of people at the Meadowlands, it was the new Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon test flight day. Yes, they do that sort of thing with brand-new balloons. In a huge wide open space with a gentle breeze, balloon handlers walked the new additions through a maze of cones the width of a New York City street to make sure everyone was well-trained.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

No Blarney! – A popular St. Pat’s parade could return to Hoboken, NJ

One of New Jersey's most popular St. Patrick's Day parades may be back next year. Hoboken canceled the parade 11 years ago after a rash of bad behavior and public drunkenness. The controversial 'Leprecon' bar crawl took over, and the public debauchery only got worse. Police issued hundreds of summons and made dozens of arrests as drunken pub crawlers caused a myriad of problems. It go so bad, many residents say they left town over St. Patrick's Day.
HOBOKEN, NJ
94.5 PST

If You Love Delicious Waffles This is Possibly the Best in New Jersey

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Philly moviegoers react to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The warriors of Wakanda are back in theaters right now. The highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opened Friday.The latest Marvel film picks up with Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who died of colon cancer in 2020.CBS3 caught up with people leaving a showing in North Philadelphia Friday afternoon for their reaction. Don't worry, no spoilers included."It kind of made me emotional and sad," a moviegoer said. When asked if it was because of Boeseman's passing, the moviegoer said, "Yeah, because they had a lot of moments of silence for him in the movie. It was a lot of action. It was pretty good. It was pretty good."A couple of moviegoers CBS3 spoke with said they liked the sequel more than the original.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Arc Mercer stone-cold wrong about gala venue (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Martin Luther King, Jr., reminded us that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”. In other words, change takes a long time, but it does happen. The Arc of Mercer County poses a significantly different perspective on justice, equality and tolerance. Arc Mercer...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Extra AF Jersey Pizza Shop Hits Different

Of course, we see a ton of outrageous food posts all over the internet, but this one just hits different. I feel like while I’m scrolling online aimlessly for hours on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok I always see the best food posts, but they’re never close. That happens to me 99% of the time, but today is that 1%.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
Thrillist

This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights

It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
MILLBURN, NJ
Gregory Vellner

Rare Birds Seen Locally

CHURCHVILLE, Pa. -- A number of rare birds ---a Greater White fronted Goose, Long-billed Dowitcher and Eared Grebe, among them -- were spotted in Bucks County, Pa., in the first week of November, an ornithology organization has confirmed.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

