Old Braddock Junior High to be transformed into loft apartments

Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) recently awarded millions of dollars in grant money to several projects across the state, including the Braddock School Lofts, which received $500,000.

The school has been vacant for decades, but those involved in the project said the money will help to change that, reviving its historic façade while transforming the building into 60 loft apartments.

“I think it’s fantastic. I wish it would have been done a long time ago. It’s sturdy, strong building, and it could have been put to good use, instead of sitting vacant all of these years,” said Diana Pawlowski, who has lived on Washington Avenue in Braddock for 50 years. “I’m for anything that’s going to revitalize this town because I remember it in its heyday, and it was wonderful.”

“We’re hoping that it moves along quickly to see what it can bring to Braddock,” said Dominique Sanders, Braddock council president.

Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments will be available in what is being called a mixed income development, meaning a wide price range, depending on the unit. The space will also include a business development center on the first floor, offices for the Mon Metro Chamber of Commerce and more.

“Down there, that area, it’s a little off the beaten track, but it’s still Braddock and it will open up to all the other exciting things that are happening in the Mon Valley,” said Mayor Delia Lennon-Winstead.

Officials said the project is still in the beginning stages, but the total cost is expected to be about $27 million. They are working with seven different funding sources.

“I don’t think it’s ever too late to revitalize a town, as long as it’s not being forgotten,” Palowski said.

Other projects in Allegheny County also received money from the state can be found here: https://www.budget.pa.gov/Programs/RACP/Pages/Main%20Page.aspx.

