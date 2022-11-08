ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds Addresses Rumors That Taylor Swift Is In 'Deadpool 3'

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sorry, Swifties, it looks like you'll have to wait a bit longer to see Taylor Swift enter the Marvel Universe.

While at the premiere of his new holiday film Spirited , Ryan Reynolds addressed the rumors that his friend and Midnights musician would have a cameo in his upcoming film Deadpool 3 , per Entertainment Tonight . Fans began to speculate that Swift could make an appearance in the movie after noticing that Reynolds' teaser for the flick was shot in the same location as Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film . He quickly shut down the rumor as just a coincidence given that it's just his home.

"If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location," he said.

However, not all hope is lost to see Deadpool fangirl over Swift in some way as Reynolds said he would absolutely be willing to welcome her into the world of superheroes.

"Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman," he said. "She's a genius."

While we may have to wait to see just how big of a Swiftie Deadpool is, Reynolds isn't holding back on how much he and his wife, Swift's close friend Blake Lively , enjoy her music. According to ET , both the couple and their daughters — James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — are "obsessed" with her new album Midnights .

"Oh my god, yes. All of us, whole house, I'm not kidding. I love it so much," he said. "I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed."

Quavo, Offset & Drake Memorialize Takeoff At Heartbreaking Funeral Service

It was a sad day in Hip-Hop as one-third of the Migos was laid to rest in his hometown. On Friday, November 11, Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, Drake, their celebrity friends and hundreds of fans gathered at the State Farm Arena to attend Takeoff’s funeral. After Pastor Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church delivered the Eulogy, there were touching performances from Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage, Chloe Bailey, and the New Mercies Choir. During the beautiful service, Quavious “Quavo” Marshall, Kiari “Offset” Cephus, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Kevin “Coach K” Lee all took turns speaking about the late rapper, who was born Kirsnik Khari Ball.
Justin Bieber Will Reportedly Perform At Takeoff's Funeral

Takeoff's funeral is going to be a massive event with an unprecedented performance from none other than Justin Bieber. According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, November 8, the Biebz will take the stage at Takeoff's homegoing at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta this Friday. There's no word on what he'll be performing or how long he'll be there. JB doesn't have any songs with just Takeoff but he has collaborated with Quavo and the Migos on songs like "What You See" off the trio's Culture III album last year and their 2014 collaboration "Looking For You."
