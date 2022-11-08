ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet weather prompts power outages across Bay Area

By Edie Frederick
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EnQ7_0j3EcTcN00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The wet weather is contributing to a large number of power outages in the Bay Area, according to PG&E .

"WIDESPREAD RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS FROM STORMS MAY CAUSE OUTAGES," PG&E emergency preparedness warned Tuesday morning.

The power outages are scattered in San Francisco , along the Peninsula, in San Jose and throughout the East Bay from Richmond to San Leandro. Most of the outages are minor, affecting a maximum of 50 people, but further north, there is an outage in Dixon impacting 3,000 customers.

PG&E has activated its emergency operations center to respond to the loss of power and other storm related issues.

To prepare for a major power outage, residents are encouraged to keep a battery-operated flashlight and radio within easy reach, listen for updates on storm conditions, use safer LED candles and plan for another way to communicate besides cell phones.

