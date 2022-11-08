Wet weather prompts power outages across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The wet weather is contributing to a large number of power outages in the Bay Area, according to PG&E .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

"WIDESPREAD RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS FROM STORMS MAY CAUSE OUTAGES," PG&E emergency preparedness warned Tuesday morning.

The power outages are scattered in San Francisco , along the Peninsula, in San Jose and throughout the East Bay from Richmond to San Leandro. Most of the outages are minor, affecting a maximum of 50 people, but further north, there is an outage in Dixon impacting 3,000 customers.

PG&E has activated its emergency operations center to respond to the loss of power and other storm related issues.

To prepare for a major power outage, residents are encouraged to keep a battery-operated flashlight and radio within easy reach, listen for updates on storm conditions, use safer LED candles and plan for another way to communicate besides cell phones.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram