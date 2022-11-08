Sandbags Now Available in Polk County
Officials in Polk County will make sandbags available on Wednesday in advance of TS Nicole, and its potential for flooding in the region. Locations will be open from 7 am to 5 pm.
Sandbags will be available at these locations:
- Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734
- Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, 863-815-6701
- Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade, 863-285-6588
- Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, 863-635-7879
- Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, 863-965-5524
- Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367
- Poinciana Park – Corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.
There will be a limit of 10 sandbags for each household.
