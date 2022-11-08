ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandbags Now Available in Polk County

By Read Shepherd
 4 days ago

Officials in Polk County will make sandbags available on Wednesday in advance of TS Nicole, and its potential for flooding in the region. Locations will be open from 7 am to 5 pm.

Sandbags will be available at these locations:

  • Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734
  • Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, 863-815-6701
  • Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade, 863-285-6588
  • Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, 863-635-7879
  • Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, 863-965-5524
  • Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367
  • Poinciana Park – Corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.

There will be a limit of 10 sandbags for each household.

Photo: Getty Images

