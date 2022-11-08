Sandbags Now Available in Polk County

Officials in Polk County will make sandbags available on Wednesday in advance of TS Nicole, and its potential for flooding in the region. Locations will be open from 7 am to 5 pm.

Sandbags will be available at these locations:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734

– 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734 Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, 863-815-6701

– 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, 863-815-6701 Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade, 863-285-6588

– 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade, 863-285-6588 Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, 863-635-7879

– 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, 863-635-7879 Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, 863-965-5524

– 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, 863-965-5524 Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367

– 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367 Poinciana Park – Corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.

There will be a limit of 10 sandbags for each household.

Photo: Getty Images