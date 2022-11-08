BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech volleyball team is back on the road this weekend to take on Virginia and Wake Forest. The Hokies will travel to Charlottesville, Va. on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. to take on the Cavaliers. They will then continue the road trip to take on the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO