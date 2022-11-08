ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hokiesports.com

Duke scores 24 unanswered to defeat Hokies

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Duke Blue Devils won their third straight game, topping Virginia Tech 24-7 on Saturday afternoon. Leonard completed 19-of-31 passes for 262 yards and also carried the ball nine times for 48 yards. Jalon...
DURHAM, NC
Hokiesports.com

Tune In: Virginia Tech at Duke

DURHAM – Back on the road, Virginia Tech football plays at Duke on Saturday at noon ET on RSN at Wallace Wade Stadium. Find out how you can watch, listen to and follow along with the action as it happens:. TV: Saturday's game will be televised on Regional Sports...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Hokies fall to Virginia Friday night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The Virginia Tech volleyball team lost to the Virginia Cavaliers 3-0 (15-25, 23-25, 22-25) Friday on the road at Memorial Gymnasium. The loss dropped Virginia Tech's record to 11-15 overall and 4-11 in ACC play. Cera Powell finished with 10 kills on the day to lead the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Hokies set for round two of the Commonwealth Clash

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech volleyball team is back on the road this weekend to take on Virginia and Wake Forest. The Hokies will travel to Charlottesville, Va. on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. to take on the Cavaliers. They will then continue the road trip to take on the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Hokies set to compete at Southeast Regional

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech men's and women's cross country teams look to keep the season going at the 2022 NCAA Southeast Regionals in Louisville, Ky. on Friday. The women's 6k is set to begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by the men's 10k at 12:00 p.m. Live Results. The top-two...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Women's soccer inks eight on National Signing Day

BLACKSBURG – Eight incoming student-athletes have signed national letters of intent to play for the Virginia Tech women's soccer team for the 2023 fall season, announced head coach Chugger Adair on Thursday. The Hokies recruiting class includes Ava Arengo, Ella Bjorklund, Samantha DeGuzman, Ellie Farrell, Emma Garrelts, Kylie Marschall,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Chipper Jones to headline 2023 Baseball Night in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG – On behalf of the Virginia Tech baseball program, head coach John Szefc is proud to invite all to celebrate the Hokies during the program's 15th annual Baseball Night in Blacksburg, as scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Student-Athlete Performance Center adjacent to Cassell Coliseum. Among its esteemed list of VIPs, the 2023 event will be headlined by special guest and keynote speaker Chipper Jones – eight-time MLB All-Star, 1995 World Series champion and 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy