ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Nancy Pelosi says surgeons had to 'reshape' husband's skull after attack

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SqgAe_0j3EbRoi00


H ouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared shaken in a Monday night interview when she revealed that her husband had to have his skull reshaped after his recent assault.

Pelosi, 82, said her husband underwent a "pretty serious operation" after being attacked by a home invader armed with a hammer. The House speaker told CNN's Anderson Cooper that the skull of Paul Pelosi, her husband, "had cracked” and that his injury was "pretty awful."

“What they have to do is they have to take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back so it isn’t scratched or [could] pierce the brain," Pelosi said. "So, it’s a pretty serious operation."

TRUMP MOCKS NANCY PELOSI FOLLOWING ATTACK ON HER HUSBAND PAUL


Pelosi shared that her husband's doctors have informed the couple that Paul Pelosi's injuries had not pierced his brain, which she was grateful for. The speaker, who was somber for the majority of the interview, shared a smile when she discussed her husband’s response when he left surgery and found out from his son that his wife was making her way to him as fast as she could after the attack.

“The first thing he said, ‘Oh, your mother’s going to be very happy because the [Baltimore] Ravens won last night,'” she said with a chuckle. “So, we thought, ‘Well, OK. He’s with it.'”

The attack on her husband has affected her decision on whether to retire if the Democrats lose control of the House after the midterm elections , Pelosi said without elaborating further. The House speaker also said that her husband knows he has a “long haul” to full recovery but added that he is “such a gentleman, he’s not complaining.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Paul Pelosi was attacked in his San Francisco home on Oct. 28 after a man broke in to look for Nancy Pelosi, according to a federal criminal complaint . During the incident, the man struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer, causing a skull fracture and serious injuries to his arm and hands, according to a spokesperson for the speaker.

A suspect, identified as David DePape, 42, faces multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official. If convicted, he could face a sentence ranging from 13 years to life in prison.

Comments / 9

America32
4d ago

Shut up Nancy. You’re husband is gay, get over it

Reply
12
Related
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
Newsweek

Kellyanne Conway's Husband Expects Donald Trump Will Be 'Convicted'

George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to Donald Trump, said during a television appearance this week, that he believes Trump will eventually be "charged" and "convicted." George Conway is an American lawyer and former friend of Trump's, before he became a vocal critic of the then-president...
Newsweek

Donald Trump to Put Midterm Troubles Aside for Daughter's Wedding

Former President Donald Trump may be able to put the recent midterm elections aside on Saturday as he walks his youngest daughter down the aisle at his Florida residence. Tiffany Trump will marry businessman Michael Boulos at her father's Mar-a-Lago resort in the Sunshine State, just days after midterm elections where high-profile Trump-endorsed candidates such as Dr. Mehmet Oz performed poorly.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan cracks a beer and says he is going to beat JD Vance on MSNBC

Rep. Tim Ryan, the Ohio Senate candidate for the Democratic Party, lifted a cold one during an interview on Monday night, the eve of the midterm elections. The candidate was finishing an interview discussing his opponent, Republican candidate J.D. Vance, when he produced a can of Miller Lite on camera, promising to win Tuesday's election, according to MSNBC.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Before Democrats blame Republicans for Pelosi attack, we need some answers

Under normal circumstances, we wouldn’t feel the need to question what happened inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s San Francisco home last Friday. But now that Democrats have assigned responsibility for David DePape’s brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi to MAGA Republicans, this strange incident has become our business. And like any defendant, we are entitled to some answers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
251K+
Followers
72K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy