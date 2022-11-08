Nancy Pelosi says surgeons had to 'reshape' husband's skull after attack



H ouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared shaken in a Monday night interview when she revealed that her husband had to have his skull reshaped after his recent assault.

Pelosi, 82, said her husband underwent a "pretty serious operation" after being attacked by a home invader armed with a hammer. The House speaker told CNN's Anderson Cooper that the skull of Paul Pelosi, her husband, "had cracked” and that his injury was "pretty awful."

“What they have to do is they have to take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back so it isn’t scratched or [could] pierce the brain," Pelosi said. "So, it’s a pretty serious operation."

Pelosi shared that her husband's doctors have informed the couple that Paul Pelosi's injuries had not pierced his brain, which she was grateful for. The speaker, who was somber for the majority of the interview, shared a smile when she discussed her husband’s response when he left surgery and found out from his son that his wife was making her way to him as fast as she could after the attack.

“The first thing he said, ‘Oh, your mother’s going to be very happy because the [Baltimore] Ravens won last night,'” she said with a chuckle. “So, we thought, ‘Well, OK. He’s with it.'”

The attack on her husband has affected her decision on whether to retire if the Democrats lose control of the House after the midterm elections , Pelosi said without elaborating further. The House speaker also said that her husband knows he has a “long haul” to full recovery but added that he is “such a gentleman, he’s not complaining.”

Paul Pelosi was attacked in his San Francisco home on Oct. 28 after a man broke in to look for Nancy Pelosi, according to a federal criminal complaint . During the incident, the man struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer, causing a skull fracture and serious injuries to his arm and hands, according to a spokesperson for the speaker.

A suspect, identified as David DePape, 42, faces multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official. If convicted, he could face a sentence ranging from 13 years to life in prison.