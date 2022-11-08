ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Hill

Miami-Dade County, Miami Heat terminate relationship with FTX after collapse

Miami-Dade County and the NBA’s Miami Heat announced on Friday that they will terminate their relationships with cryptocurrency company FTX after its collapse. “Miami-Dade County and the Miami HEAT are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena,” the county and team wrote in a joint statement.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Before DeSantis could say he kicked migrants out of Florida, he had to pay to fly them in

Documents released this week by the aviation company that helped manage Florida’s $12 million migrant relocation program shed new light on behind-the-scenes dealings as the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, working with the politically connected vendor, wriggled around a requirement that Florida use the money to export Florida migrants — not those living in some other state.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Migrant vessel washes up on shore in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant vessel washed up on shore in Miami Beach. The vessel was found on 31st and Collins, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the vessel, which had the words “OK” spray painted on its side. The U.S. Coast Guard will do that once migrants are off vessels.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Abducted, 6-year-old JoJo reunites with mom at Miami Airport

MIAMI - More than two months after he was abducted from South Florida, a 6-year-old boy with autism was reunited with his mother Tuesday night at Miami International Airport.CBS4 cameras showed the moment Jorge "JoJo" Morales, holding a Miami-Dade police officer's hand spotted his mom, Yanet Leal Concepcion and while smiling, gave her a big hug and a kiss in Concourse J.She tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench "There are no words to express how happy I am."She also shared photos with CBS4 showing her smiling son on board a flight from Canada Tuesday morning. Leal Concepcion said, "I have...
MIAMI, FL
lastwordonsports.com

Previewing the 2026 World Cup Host Cities: Miami, FL

The 2026 World Cup is less than four years away. With the United States, Mexico, and Canada sharing hosting duties, there’s a wide variety of cities that will host games in the tournament. Mexico City and the Estadio Azteca will be hosting games for the third time. Many markets and venues will be hosting World Cup games for the first time. Let’s take a look at one of those, the city of Miami and Hard Rock Stadium.
MIAMI, FL
Whiskey Riff

The Entire Crowd Singing “Country Roads” At An NFL Game In Germany Is Absolutely Electric

John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is one of those classic songs that everybody just knows. Growing up in West Virginia it was as universal as the national anthem (and it’s now one of the official state songs). But the song’s reach goes far outside the Mountain State. Even as far away as Germany. The NFL was in Munich, Germany today for the league’s first ever regular-season game in the country. The atmosphere for the matchup between the Tampa […] The post The Entire Crowd Singing “Country Roads” At An NFL Game In Germany Is Absolutely Electric first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

WR Kenny Golladay returns to Giants lineup and gets benched

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Kenny Golladay may have hit another low point in his career with the Giants on Sunday when he was benched for the second half of New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans. There was some hope the 29-year-old veteran would start displaying some of the form that enticed the Giants to sign him to a four-year, $72 million contract in the spring of 2021. His first season was a bust, with 37 catches and no touchdown. He had two receptions in his first four games this season before being sidelined for four weeks with a knee injury. His comeback on Sunday was more than disappointing. He failed to come up with a very tough catch in front of the Houston bench in the first quarter, then flat-out dropped a roughly 5-yard pass from Daniel Jones late in the second quarter. It hit him right in the hands and the crowd at MetLife Stadium didn’t hesitate to shower him with boos.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Miami Heat make big announcement following FTX collapse

The Miami Heat made a big announcement on Friday. The Heat will be looking to rename their home arena following the collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that went bankrupt. “The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing,” the Heat said in a statement. “Miami-Dade County and the...
MIAMI, FL

