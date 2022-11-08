EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Kenny Golladay may have hit another low point in his career with the Giants on Sunday when he was benched for the second half of New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans. There was some hope the 29-year-old veteran would start displaying some of the form that enticed the Giants to sign him to a four-year, $72 million contract in the spring of 2021. His first season was a bust, with 37 catches and no touchdown. He had two receptions in his first four games this season before being sidelined for four weeks with a knee injury. His comeback on Sunday was more than disappointing. He failed to come up with a very tough catch in front of the Houston bench in the first quarter, then flat-out dropped a roughly 5-yard pass from Daniel Jones late in the second quarter. It hit him right in the hands and the crowd at MetLife Stadium didn’t hesitate to shower him with boos.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO