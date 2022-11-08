ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

1 dead after shooting outside Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — One man is dead after they were shot at a Chick-fil-A off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest Saturday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 7:16 p.m., according to APD. When police arrived, they saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall Co. Deputy, two K9 officers injured in Friday accident

Charges are pending after a Kentucky man allegedly rear-ended a Hall County Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle Friday morning, injuring a Sheriff's Deputy and two K9 officers. The Georgia State Patrol says the collision happened around 10:25 a.m. on Browns Bridge Road, and involved a tractor-trailer trailing behind a Hall County-owned F-150 pickup truck.
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 killed, 1 arrested after shooting near Buckhead apartment complex, APD says

ATLANTA — A man is dead and another person has been arrested after a shooting near a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police. Authorities said they responded to a person shot call at 3478 Lakeside Dr. NE at 4:41 p.m. The location is near several apartments and businesses including the AMLI Lenox apartments and Savi Provisions Lenox, which is not far from Lenox Square.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Two teenage Gainesville brothers charged in Hall County murder

Two teenage brothers from Gainesville were arrested late Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting death of a man Tuesday morning on Brown Street. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn'sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, were both charged as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the death of Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Gainesville man arrested on elder abuse charges

A Gainesville man is in the Hall County Jail, charged with the financial exploitation of an elderly woman. 28 year-old Dillion Stowers is accused of stealing $50 thousand from his 82 year-old victim. Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they found more than three dozen weapons and more than $40 thousand worth of marijuana in Stowers’ home in Gainesville. He is being held without bond.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Police investigate Duluth homicide

Update, Nov. 10, 12:47 a.m.: Gwinnett County Police have identified the victim shot to death in the parking lot of the Studio 6 hotel. Donoven Jones, 18, of Powder Springs was shot after an alleged altercation with Kobe Williams, 21, of Buford. Officers were provided a description of Williams by witnesses. He was found nearby with a gun in his possession according to a press release.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

13-year-old accused of terroristic threats after fake bomb threat points police to pre-school

ROSWELL, Ga. — A 13-year-old is accused of making terroristic threats after Roswell Police said they called 911 near a preschool last week. Investigators said they're treating the middle school student's actions from Nov. 3 as a criminal call. That day, the 13-year-old called 911 from a cell phone announcing a bomb threat and then immediately hung up, according to police.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy