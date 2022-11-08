A Gainesville man is in the Hall County Jail, charged with the financial exploitation of an elderly woman. 28 year-old Dillion Stowers is accused of stealing $50 thousand from his 82 year-old victim. Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they found more than three dozen weapons and more than $40 thousand worth of marijuana in Stowers’ home in Gainesville. He is being held without bond.

