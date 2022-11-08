Read full article on original website
Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting
DECATUR, Ga. — The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
1 dead after shooting outside Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead after they were shot at a Chick-fil-A off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest Saturday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 7:16 p.m., according to APD. When police arrived, they saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Walton County daycare worker arrested, charged with assaulting child
WALTON COUNTY, Ga — A Walton County daycare worker was arrested and charged with child assault on Friday, Loganville police said. Police said Amara Hazzard, 25, was arrested a short distance from the Strong Roots Academy's building on the 100 block of Generation Boulevard. The exact details surrounding...
Hall Co. Deputy, two K9 officers injured in Friday accident
Charges are pending after a Kentucky man allegedly rear-ended a Hall County Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle Friday morning, injuring a Sheriff's Deputy and two K9 officers. The Georgia State Patrol says the collision happened around 10:25 a.m. on Browns Bridge Road, and involved a tractor-trailer trailing behind a Hall County-owned F-150 pickup truck.
Clarkston Police investigating after child shot along East Ponce de Leon Ave
CLARKSTON, Ga. — A child is recovering after getting shot in Clarkston Friday evening, according to authorities. Clarkston Police Department officers were called at 5:30 p.m. to Peachtree Creek On Ponce Apartments after getting reports of a gun discharging in the area, they said. They searched the area but didn't find anyone with a gun, officers said.
17-year-old killed in DeKalb County shooting, second victim injured
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and a man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a shooting in DeKalb County. Police said they initially found both individuals shot on Glenwood Drive just after 11 p.m. Thursday. However, they said the shooting itself actually...
Man arrested after 18-year-old killed in Gwinnett County extended stay hotel parking lot, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old Buford man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed a teen in front of an extended stay hotel in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Police Department investigators announced Thursday they have arrested Kobe Williams in connection with the Studio 6 homicide investigation in Duluth.
GBI, White County Sheriff's Office investigating skeletal remains
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — White County Sheriff's deputies are working to identify skeletal remains recently found on the side of a road. Deputies said a property owner found the remains Tuesday at the 6000 block of Duncan Bridge Rd. This is near Bid Ed's Honey and about 20 minutes away from Helen, Georgia.
Waffle House shooting leaves 1 man dead in DeKalb County, police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A man in his mid-20s was shot and killed overnight following a dispute at a DeKalb County Waffle House, police say. This all unfolded at a location on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur just after 11 p.m. Officers with DeKalb County Police told us the incident...
Gwinnett Police investigating homicide after man’s body found in hotel parking lot
The Gwinnett Police department is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found outside of a hotel. Police responded to the 2300 block of Stephens Center Drive at 6 p.m. regarding a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of a Studio 6 Extended Stay dead from a gunshot wound.
1 killed, 1 arrested after shooting near Buckhead apartment complex, APD says
ATLANTA — A man is dead and another person has been arrested after a shooting near a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police. Authorities said they responded to a person shot call at 3478 Lakeside Dr. NE at 4:41 p.m. The location is near several apartments and businesses including the AMLI Lenox apartments and Savi Provisions Lenox, which is not far from Lenox Square.
Two teenage Gainesville brothers charged in Hall County murder
Two teenage brothers from Gainesville were arrested late Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting death of a man Tuesday morning on Brown Street. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn'sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, were both charged as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the death of Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville.
15-year-old girls charged for TikTok challenge that caused possible head trauma in classmate
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 15-year-old White County High School students are facing criminal charges. The two are accused of injuring a fellow student as part of a TikTok challenge, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. The...
Gainesville man arrested on elder abuse charges
A Gainesville man is in the Hall County Jail, charged with the financial exploitation of an elderly woman. 28 year-old Dillion Stowers is accused of stealing $50 thousand from his 82 year-old victim. Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they found more than three dozen weapons and more than $40 thousand worth of marijuana in Stowers’ home in Gainesville. He is being held without bond.
Gwinnett County Police investigate Duluth homicide
Update, Nov. 10, 12:47 a.m.: Gwinnett County Police have identified the victim shot to death in the parking lot of the Studio 6 hotel. Donoven Jones, 18, of Powder Springs was shot after an alleged altercation with Kobe Williams, 21, of Buford. Officers were provided a description of Williams by witnesses. He was found nearby with a gun in his possession according to a press release.
Manhunt underway for man police say kidnapped, raped, carjacked woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman before stealing her car. According to police reports, a woman told police that she had been kidnapped from a southwest Atlanta nightclub around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 near Lee and White streets.
Covington woman missing months after she was viciously attacked, family suspicious of her boyfriend
A detective said her boyfriend was arrested in April for domestic violence against Ashby. Police called the attack “vicious.”
Search for suspects continues after fatal shooting in Hall County
Two suspects are at large after a deadly shooting Tuesday near Gainesville, authorities said.
13-year-old accused of terroristic threats after fake bomb threat points police to pre-school
ROSWELL, Ga. — A 13-year-old is accused of making terroristic threats after Roswell Police said they called 911 near a preschool last week. Investigators said they're treating the middle school student's actions from Nov. 3 as a criminal call. That day, the 13-year-old called 911 from a cell phone announcing a bomb threat and then immediately hung up, according to police.
32 shots fired at DeKalb County home, killing 2 siblings
She was inside her bedroom when she heard gunshots....
