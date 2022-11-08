JEROMESVILLE – The 48th annual Hillsdale Arts & Crafts show will be Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hillsdale High School. More than 100 vendors will be on hand with items ranging from baked goods to Christmas decorations to handcrafted items, leatherwork, ceramics, toys, quilts, paper crafts, wood carvings and more. Food will also be served throughout the day by the Academic Booster Club.

