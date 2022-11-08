Read full article on original website
Area Agency on Aging selects 2022 Knox County Outstanding Senior Citizen
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc., announced the 2022 Knox County Outstanding Senior Citizens. Married for 54 years, Terry and Val Klopcic have focused on inspiring community members. They were named the Knox County Outstanding Senior Citizens for their compassionate volunteer work at Knox Community Hospital, Hospice of Knox County, Sew Special Network, Children’s Department of the Library of Mount Vernon, and Hospice of North Central Ohio. Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr presented a proclamation.
Holidays in Coshocton
COSHOCTON – Coshocton is filled with locally made artisan goods, antiques and rustic shops, making it the perfect destination for holiday shopping. A gift from a Coshocton shop has meaning, character and depth and supports local businesses, restaurants and craftspeople. The holiday shopping season kicks off along the brick-lined...
Hillsdale Arts & Crafts show set for Nov. 12
JEROMESVILLE – The 48th annual Hillsdale Arts & Crafts show will be Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hillsdale High School. More than 100 vendors will be on hand with items ranging from baked goods to Christmas decorations to handcrafted items, leatherwork, ceramics, toys, quilts, paper crafts, wood carvings and more. Food will also be served throughout the day by the Academic Booster Club.
FFTH sets $250K goal for this year’s campaign
MOUNT VERNON – The annual Food For The Hungry Drive officially kicks off in November as a community-wide effort to raise food and funds for Interchurch Social Services, The Salvation Army and other ministries and organizations throughout the county that support food initiatives. This year, FFTH has established a...
Court ruling allows Ohio cities to make own gun laws
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio cities can return to creating gun safety ordinances more than three years after the city of Columbus filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a bill passed by the General Assembly in 2018. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday the state will appeal...
Letter to the editor: 'Thankful and grateful'
The Knox County Board of Developmental Disabilities changed my daughter's life. This is a million percent true. I don't know where my daughter would be without the therapist who worked with and treated her. When my daughter had a stroke at birth, Columbus Children's Hospital NICU referred us to the...
