TechRadar
Best twin mattress under $100 in 2022
If you’re after the best twin mattress under $100, then look no further. Below you’ll find our top picks of these affordable small mattresses designed for solo sleepers. Just like the selection in our best mattress guide, these twin mattresses are comfortable and supportive. And while they may not have the top features of the more expensive mattresses on the market (under $100 is the cheapest you can buy a new twin mattress for), if you need a spare bed for a guest room, rented accommodation or for a younger member of the family, then a twin mattress is a good solution.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best
Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
Best Nolah mattress deals and sales in October 2022
These are the best Nolah mattress deals you can get right now.
TechRadar
Hurry: this huge Black Friday Dyson vacuum deal ends on Saturday
With Black Friday deals arriving early for brands and retailers this year, we are already spoilt for choice for enticing offers on some of the best vacuum cleaners there are - including Dyson. This iconic brand was one of the first to release a sweep of early Black Friday vacuum...
TechRadar
Verizon Black Friday sale now live - get a free tablet, watch, and pair of buds
It's not even officially Black Friday yet but the carrier Verizon is already getting into the festive mood by offering an awesome early promotion - one that's offering a free tablet, pair of buds, and a smartwatch (opens in new tab) with select Android devices. Dubbed "A gift for you,...
TechRadar
Philips Hue's first smart Christmas lights let you deck the halls with LEDs - and they're Matter-ready
Releasing under the Philips Hue brand, Signify’s new Festavia string lights will let people add an extra pop to their homes this upcoming holiday season. Made up of 250 smart LEDs along a 66-foot (20-meter) cord, these color-changing lights offer a lot of flexibility and we don’t mean just decorating your house. You can control the Festavia lights through the Philips Hue app, saving you the trouble of having to crawl under a Christmas tree just to turn them off. The app also allows users to dim or brighten the lights, change their color, and even set a lighting schedule. And Linear Style can be activated to add a smooth gradient effect to the LEDs, according to Signify (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
How to avoid SD card scams during Black Friday and Cyber Monday
If you’re looking to save money on an SD card, microSD card or any type of memory card, Black Friday is traditionally a great time to do it. Whether you're looking to increase the capacity of your camera or expand the storage space of your smartphone, the Black Friday camera deals also usually yield a range of savings on SD and microSD cards. But if you’re shopping for discounted storage, there’s something important to look out for: memory card scams.
TechRadar
Wired vs wireless keyboard: which keyboard is best?
Keyboards are one of the most important, yet overlooked components of a full desktop PC setup. While the monitor gives us our visuals and the PC itself powers everything, the keyboard is the medium in which we interact with the rest of the machine. And the right one is not only built with solid ergonomics in mind but one that has features that best match your needs and lifestyle.
TechRadar
You can get one of the best tactics games for free on Epic Games right now
One of the best real-time tactics games of the past decade is currently free to keep on the Epic Game Store, but you’ll have to rush to get Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. The samurai stealth title is one of this week’s Epic Games Store free games, along...
TechRadar
MacBook Air vs Dell XPS 13: the best laptops on Earth go head-to-head
If you're in the market for the best lightweight laptop to get you through your everyday tasks on the go, then you're very likely indeed to be looking at the Apple MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 13. Both are consistently in contention for the title of best laptop year...
TechRadar
Exclusive Black Friday deal: get up to $825 off the Galaxy S22 series at Samsung
TechRadar readers are among the lucky few who get early access to Samsung's Black Friday deals on the Galaxy S22 range this week, which include an upfront rebate of up to $225 off, as well as an additional $600 off (opens in new tab) with a trade-in. Under these terms,...
TechRadar
The best AMD graphics card is on sale for one of the lowest prices we've seen
We've waited a long time to do this friends, but it's happening. Right now, graphics cards are actually going on sale and you can get one of AMD's best with this MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB for just $799 at JustGPU. With all the Black Friday deals rolling...
TechRadar
Huge Black Friday deal: LG's C2 OLED TV crashes to a record-low price at Amazon
While Black Friday proper is still weeks away, retailers are offering some incredible TV deals right now, like LG's brilliant C2 OLED display down to a record-low price of $1,296.99 (was $1,799.99) (opens in new tab). That's a massive $500+ discount and one of the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far.
TechRadar
4 things you need to know before buying a gaming chair
Before you buy a new gaming chair, you’ll want to check out these four crucial tips. No matter what kind of games you enjoy, it’s very likely that you spend a great deal of time sitting down. Fortunately, we’ve got a wealth of experience and expertise to help you make the best possible choice when it comes to buying a new gaming chair.
TechRadar
This stunning LG OLED TV swaps bezels for an incredible floating frame
Apart from a couple of notable exceptions, it’s fair to say that TV design has become a uniform affair in recent years, with a brand badge and choice of stand legs the only differenting factors within the chrome bezel, black plastic archetype we’ve become accustomed to. A wild...
TechRadar
Amazon Kindle (2022) review
The Amazon Kindle (2022) is a great basic ereader – with the emphasis on ‘basic’. This means it’s a great second device for people who want to read their Kindle library while travelling, but if you’re looking for a main ereader for use at home, then you may find its small size and lack of features too constraining.
TechRadar
Modern Warfare 2 already has a generous discount at Amazon
Been looking to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 but have been put off by the launch price of £69.99? You might be in luck with this solid, early Amazon discount. Just ahead of Black Friday 2022, Amazon UK is hosting a pretty good Modern Warfare 2 deal not long after the game's release. The deal is available for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and drops the price down to £58. That's a significant saving of £11.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
