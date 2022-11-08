Read full article on original website
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
One Dead In Head On Crash Near Quincy
A 33-year-old Spokane man is dead from a head-on crash Wednesday night near Quincy. Deputies say a 2021 Toyota 4Runner driven by Justin Evans was eastbound on Road 5 NW near White Trail when it crossed the centerline and slammed onto a semi. Evans was pronounced dead at the scene....
Son Accused of Running Over Mother With Car Near Moses Lake
The investigation continues, but Grant County Deputies say they believe alcohol was involved. A man is accused of running over his mother with a car early Thursday. The GCSO says a 29-year-old man is in the Grant County jail after allegedly striking his mother with a vehicle in the early morning hours near Moses Lake.
