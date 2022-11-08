EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes, Saquon Barkley ran for 152 yards and a TD and the surprising New York Giants returned from their bye week and beat the Houston Texans 24-16 on Sunday. Jones, who was 13 of 17 for 197 yards, hit tight end Lawrence Cager on a 9-yard TD pass and Darius Slayton on a 54-yard catch and run as the Giants (7-2) tallied on their opening possession of each half in building a 14-3 lead. Barkley, who had a career-high 35 carries, scored from 2-yards out in the third quarter after the Texans (1-7-1) closed to 14-10. The Giants defense preserved the win, forcing two red-zone turnovers in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Jaylon Smith recovered Dameon Pierce’s fumble at the 11-yard line and Dane Belton intercepted Davis Mills’ pass in the end zone, one play after Houston lost a TD pass to Brandin Cooks because of a holding call.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO