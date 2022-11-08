Read full article on original website
Jeff Saturday wins Colts coaching debut with quarterback Matt Ryan as starter
The first big move of Jeff Saturday’s tenure was an enormous one, deciding to put veteran quarterback Matt Ryan back in the starting lineup.
Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game
MUNICH (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
