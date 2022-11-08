Read full article on original website
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
claytoncountyga.gov
EXTERNAL: NEWS RELEASE: Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite for Emergency Rental Assistance
Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents complete applications and upload the required documents onsite Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
Metro Atlanta schools will move to remote learning for runoff election
Many school buildings also serve as polling sites, and districts are concerned about safety.
Channel 2 Investigation finds that homes in majority-Black neighborhoods are undervalued
ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News Investigation revealed racial bias in home appraisals. African American families found out their homes’ values went up tens of thousands of dollars after they hid their race. Now, Channel 2 Investigator Justin Gray took a look at how racial bias also...
claytoncountyga.gov
Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) Landlord Lunch and Learn
Join the Office of Performance Management and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network for Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) Landlord Lunch and Learn. Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clayton County International Park, Lakeview Event Center, 2300 Highway 138 SE, Jonesboro, GA 30236. This event is for landlords to learn about our Emergency Rental Assistance Program and will also include eviction diversion. #Claytonconnected.
Listen: 'Heaven Bound' musical celebrates 90th run at Big Bethel AME Church
LISTEN: GPB's Amanda Andrews and Natalie Mendenhall take us to Big Bethel AME Church on historic Auburn Avenue for a preview of the show. One of the longest-running musicals in North America is coming back to Atlanta’s Auburn Avenue. The historic Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church is putting...
WALB 10
Atlanta-based construction program offers graduates job placement to SW Georgians
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction companies are desperately looking for employees to fill job openings. An Atlanta-based company that partnered with the local Goodwill Southern Rivers is teaching people the skills to fill those jobs. At Construction Ready, 9 students were able to go through a rigorous 4-week program giving...
Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
thecitymenus.com
Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville
Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
Henry County Daily Herald
Residents approve of Stockbridge annexation, Locust Grove homestead exemption
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge annexation question passed by 1,076 votes to 1,033 votes — a difference of 53 votes — during the 2022 midterm Elections. With the referendum passage, some unincorporated pockets bordering the Stockbridge city limits will be annexed into the city. Area communities impacted by...
Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points
It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Town Center at Cobb Rounds out 2022 with Three New Offerings
Town Center at Cobb continues to add new options for the Cobb County community with the addition of two new shops and an eatery. Shoppers can discover the latest fine jewelry and watches at Jewel Time, indulge in Mexican sweet treats from Michoacana Gourmet and enjoy magazines, newspapers and a mix of convenience items while visiting Reliant Newsstand.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
MARTA driver celebrates his 50th year of service | What the station gifted him for his service
ATLANTA — MARTA honored bus driver and Adamsville native Coy Dumas, Jr. for his 50 years of service. He first joined the force in 1972 as a bus driver when the station was still called Atlantic Transit. MARTA estimates Dumas has carried 2.8 million passengers since he began operating...
'I didn't want to die' | People, organizations, cities work to help people find housing
Through several programs, people -- and even the City of Athens -- have pushed to end homelessness. But many of these solutions require more hard cold cash. Kristin Crowley ((11Alive)), Rebecca Lindstrom, Makayla Richards. Published: 6:42 PM EST November 11, 2022. Updated: 6:42 PM EST November 11, 2022. ATLANTA. Finding...
fox5atlanta.com
Weekend job fair to offer headshots, resumes, child care
SANDY SPRINGS - The current U.S. unemployment rate is low, but there are many people out there who are under-employed or ready to look for a better opportunity. Many of us know how daunting prepping for a job hunt can be. So this weekend a modern, mobile job fair is...
AccessAtlanta
Access Atlanta’s Holiday Cash $15,000 Sweepstakes
How does winning some extra spending cash, especially around the holiday season, sound?. You could check everyone off your Christmas list — and then some!. Enter for a chance to win Access Atlanta’s Holiday Cash $15,000 Sweepstakes. The contest will start on Nov. 11 and run through Dec. 13.
Esteves to resign from Atlanta school board after state Senate win
The Atlanta Board of Education will appoint someone to fill the seat vacated by Jason Esteves.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” screening held for Atlanta nonprofits empowering next generation
ATLANTA — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” one of the most anticipated movies of the year, officially opens in theaters this weekend. Channel 2′s Heather Catlin learned how Disney is using the movie to give back and help inspire students. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
As Seen in ATL: Dancers perform at Stone Mountain Pow Wow
The Native American Festival and Pow Wow offered a two-day celebration of Native American culture and artistry at Stone Mountain. The post As Seen in ATL: Dancers perform at Stone Mountain Pow Wow appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 11 - 13
ATLANTA — Peach State voters showed up to the polls this week, and now it's time for some fun. There are many events going on in metro Atlanta, including Veterans Day Celebrations coupled with deals and free stuff. For those who are not army strong, there are festivals and...
