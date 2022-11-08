ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Where to find East Texas election results

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpG5l_0j3EZhPq00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Several statewide and local races are on the ballot for this year’s midterm election.

Election Results November 2022

With so many races and ballot measures to keep track of, you may be wondering where you can find the latest results throughout the night as they’re tallied.

KETK/FOX51 News will keep you informed with the latest. Simply visit our election results page after 7 p.m. to see results as they come in.

How the AP counts the vote on election night

In addition to that, we will livestream our 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. election newscasts with Katie Pratt and Neal Barton . You can catch us live on air at 9 p.m. on FOX51 or at 10 p.m. on KETK News.

With our KETK mobile app , you can get results in real time and even opt in to push alerts, where you’ll receive notifications to your phone on major races.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0j3EZhPq00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

