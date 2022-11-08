Read full article on original website
Related
Election opinion: Ohio a deeper shade of red; Issue 10 mandate in Akron; no-show impact
While Akron progressives can celebrate the passage of Issue 10 and Akron-Canton Democrats can cheer the election of Emilia Sykes to Congress, there are other results that even Republicans might have to agree are pretty one-sided. A victory for gerrymandering. The so-called “red wave” didn’t happen nationally, but thanks to...
Local leaders say opportunities open with Emilia Sykes' election to Congress
Emilia Sykes lingered at home Tuesday night watching the election results come in with Kevin Boyce, a fellow Democrat and Franklin County commissioner whom she married in September during her campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives. Her parents – longtime politicos Vernon and Barbara Sykes – came over, along...
Comments / 0