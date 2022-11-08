ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Where to find South Carolina election results

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close.

Whether you are looking to find the outcome of the governor’s race, superintendent of education, or local races like school board, South Carolina House of Representatives, or county council, WCBD News 2 and counton2.com will prove the very latest data both on-air and online.

Results will be posted at counton2.com/results . Be sure to download the News 2 app for quick access to results and to receive push alert notifications for winners and to watch live stream of victory and concession speeches throughout the night.

Viewers will also see election results on the bottom of their screen when tuned in to WCBD News 2 throughout the night.

County election offices will collect voting data after the polls close and deliver those tabulations to the South Carolina Election Commission. Those votes are then gathered and presented by media outlets like News 2.

The Associated Press handles election results on a statewide and national level. For the latest results, visit counton2.com and watch News 2 throughout the night.

Community Policy