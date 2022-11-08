Read full article on original website
Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will...
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
Ballot recounts for 3 Iowa counties completed
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Technical difficulties led to several counties recounting ballots all across the state and as of Thursday three of the recounts have been completed. Warren and Des Moines counties had technical issues that led to an administrative recount being called for by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Those recounts finished up on Thursday afternoon.
Illinois amendment still too close to call
Illinois’ constitutional amendment known as the workers’ rights amendment remains too close to call. It takes a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast — that includes those that skip the question altogether. Supporters...
Iowa approves gun rights amendment
Iowa voters approved the constitutional amendment that strengthens gun rights in the state. Iowa will join Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called “strict scrutiny” when considering gun restrictions. That standard would make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.
Iowa leaves $30 million childcare grant on the table
DES MOINES, Iowa — $30 million in federal funds for childcare are not coming to Iowa after the state failed to apply for a grant. However, the reason why the state never sent in its application depends on who you ask. Alex Murphy, the communications director for Gov. Kim...
Veterans can get lifetime passes to recreation sites
The Biden-Harris administration has announced that starting on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to thousands of federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.
National Caregivers Month
November is National Caregivers Month and we were joined by Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter’s Senior Program Manager Megan Pederson to recognize those who make daily sacrifices to support their loved ones. For more information visit alz.org/iowa.
Student Hunger Drive sets new record
After a record year in 2021, Quad Cities students came back hungry to top it. And in the 36th year — with renewed energy and a drive to do even more good during this challenging year — the 2022 Student Hunger Drive brought in a collective 817,038 meals from 16 area high schools and their elementary and middle school counterparts, according to a Thursday release from River Bend Food Bank.
It’s Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Dr. Alicia Gerke joined Local 4 News This Morning on Thursday to discuss Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Gerke is Chairperson of the Lung Association in Iowa Leadership Board. She is also the associate professor/pulmonologist at the University of Iowa.
