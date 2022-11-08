Justin Bieber will reportedly be performing at Takeoff’s funeral on Friday. Justin Bieber is expected to perform at Takeoff’s funeral on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, according to a new report from TMZ. Bieber previously collaborated with Migos for the Culture III track, “What You See.” Migos are also featured on his own song, “Looking for You.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO