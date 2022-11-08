Read full article on original website
Wilderness emergency class in Harvey County
NEWTON, Kan. — US Outdoor First Aid announced on Nov. 11, their first Wilderness and Remote First Aid Class for the 2022-2023 training season will be held on Dec. 10 and 11, at Camp Hawk, in Harvey County just south of Newton, Kan. This is US Outdoor First Aid's...
Reno County Veterans Memorial continues to add names
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that he is about halfway to another group of names to go on the memorial. "Toward the end of the summer, we printed a wall that had an additional 315 names on it," Danyluk said. "Currently, I think I have about 80 names collected and I have a partial panel. When I collect about 70 more, we'll print one in the Spring. They don't like to engrave in the winter. It's too cold. They're afraid they'll crack a panel. It will be springtime before we do any more engraving."
One lane closed on West 17th, repairs to start Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 6th at 10:00 a.m, a water line break was reported in the 400 block of West 17th Ave. The break was on a ¾” copper service line, which was excavated and replaced. This road damage caused by the water line break has...
Washington box culvert on Tuesday City Council agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will look at the contract with Reece Construction Company for emergency replacement of the reinforced concrete box under Washington Street during its meeting on Tuesday. The box on the new Washington Street bicycle boulevard between 18th and 19th is due to cost...
ksal.com
Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed
Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
Stuff the Trucks a success once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore and Eagle Radio's 12th annual Stuff the Trucks event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. collected three truckloads of food at Wal-Mart for the Reno County Food Bank in Hutchinson. Midwest Superstore has been partnering with Eagle Media for the event for more...
Kan. man accused of DUI after 2 hit, killed while changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people died while changing a tire on an SUV just after 6:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. The man who hit them is in jail accused of DUI. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ram pickup driven by Travis L. Mock, 26, Wichita, was northbound on the ramp from Interstate 135 to eastbound Kansas 96 in north central Wichita.
Cruse is out, Baty is in on Sedgwick County Commission
Three of the five commissioners on the Sedgwick County Commission were up for reelection.
KWCH.com
2 hit, killed on N. Wichita interchange, man arrested for manslaughter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Nov. 11: Sedgwick County booking sheets show Travis Mock was arrested on several charges stemming from Thursday night’s deadly crash, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence. Mock was also arrested for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol...
Kan. hospital president responds after gun discharged in pediatric unit
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a gun was fired inside a Wichita hospital. Just after 7p.m, Monday, police were dispatched to a vandalism report at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, 929 N. St. Francis in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and...
Statewide call for artists issued for Newton murals
NEWTON, Kan. — There will be five artistic murals of Kansas birds to be displayed on the educational kiosks at the new R. Michael Rhoades (RMR) Community Wetlands Park in Newton. Newton Murals & Arts Project received grant funding from Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and the Rotary...
Ammunition detonates in south Wichita mobile fire
The Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Fire District #1 responded to a fire in the 1100 block of 55th Street South Wednesday.
KAKE TV
Police identify 2 of 3 people sought after gun fired in Wichita hospital pediatric unit
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have identified two of the three people being sought in connection to gunfire inside a local hospital. The department on Friday was still asking for the community's help in identifying the third woman. The incident happened Monday after 7 p.m. in the...
KWCH.com
Mobile home a total loss after Wednesday morning fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday morning fire at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park rendered one home a total loss, causing about $30,000 in damage. Firefighters responded to the scene near I-35 and 55th, between Hydraulic and Broadway, before 7 a.m. Wednesday and found heavy fire, with an aggressive interior attack determining no one was inside. One resident of the home was accounted for, and that person had no injuries. Ammunition in the home was “popping off,” and firefighters adhered to additional safety measures.
Kan. felon sentenced for drive-by shooting that injured girl
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man charged in the drive-shooting at a home in Wichita that critically injured an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to over 14-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. In October, Purcell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the case. Just after 12:30...
Update: Westbound Kellogg open after fiery crash
A fiery crash in west Wichita has closed part of Kellogg.
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
kfdi.com
Police identify three women connected to hospital incident
Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
Inman USD 448 parents encouraged to fill out survey for superintendent search
INMAN, Kan. —The Inman USD 448 Board of Education is partnering with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board searches for the district’s next superintendent. Current leader Scott Friesen will retire on June 30, 2023. An online survey has been sent to parents in the district....
