ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutch Post

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Wilderness emergency class in Harvey County

NEWTON, Kan. — US Outdoor First Aid announced on Nov. 11, their first Wilderness and Remote First Aid Class for the 2022-2023 training season will be held on Dec. 10 and 11, at Camp Hawk, in Harvey County just south of Newton, Kan. This is US Outdoor First Aid's...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Veterans Memorial continues to add names

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that he is about halfway to another group of names to go on the memorial. "Toward the end of the summer, we printed a wall that had an additional 315 names on it," Danyluk said. "Currently, I think I have about 80 names collected and I have a partial panel. When I collect about 70 more, we'll print one in the Spring. They don't like to engrave in the winter. It's too cold. They're afraid they'll crack a panel. It will be springtime before we do any more engraving."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Washington box culvert on Tuesday City Council agenda

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will look at the contract with Reece Construction Company for emergency replacement of the reinforced concrete box under Washington Street during its meeting on Tuesday. The box on the new Washington Street bicycle boulevard between 18th and 19th is due to cost...
HUTCHINSON, KS
ksal.com

Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed

Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Stuff the Trucks a success once again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore and Eagle Radio's 12th annual Stuff the Trucks event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. collected three truckloads of food at Wal-Mart for the Reno County Food Bank in Hutchinson. Midwest Superstore has been partnering with Eagle Media for the event for more...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. man accused of DUI after 2 hit, killed while changing a tire

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people died while changing a tire on an SUV just after 6:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. The man who hit them is in jail accused of DUI. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ram pickup driven by Travis L. Mock, 26, Wichita, was northbound on the ramp from Interstate 135 to eastbound Kansas 96 in north central Wichita.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

2 hit, killed on N. Wichita interchange, man arrested for manslaughter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Nov. 11: Sedgwick County booking sheets show Travis Mock was arrested on several charges stemming from Thursday night’s deadly crash, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence. Mock was also arrested for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Statewide call for artists issued for Newton murals

NEWTON, Kan. — There will be five artistic murals of Kansas birds to be displayed on the educational kiosks at the new R. Michael Rhoades (RMR) Community Wetlands Park in Newton. Newton Murals & Arts Project received grant funding from Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and the Rotary...
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Mobile home a total loss after Wednesday morning fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday morning fire at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park rendered one home a total loss, causing about $30,000 in damage. Firefighters responded to the scene near I-35 and 55th, between Hydraulic and Broadway, before 7 a.m. Wednesday and found heavy fire, with an aggressive interior attack determining no one was inside. One resident of the home was accounted for, and that person had no injuries. Ammunition in the home was “popping off,” and firefighters adhered to additional safety measures.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. felon sentenced for drive-by shooting that injured girl

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man charged in the drive-shooting at a home in Wichita that critically injured an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to over 14-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. In October, Purcell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the case. Just after 12:30...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Police identify three women connected to hospital incident

Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota

St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
DULUTH, MN
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy