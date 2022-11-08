Read full article on original website
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Lisa Murkowski Chances Against Kelly Tshibaka as Alaska GOP Backs Trump
Alaska's moderate Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski already survived one election this year, finishing top among a list of some 19 candidates over the summer to advance to next month's general election. Murkowski, who won roughly 45 percent of the vote, will now have to earn a plurality of the vote...
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
Washington Examiner
Rick Scott reverses course, no longer seeks to take on McConnell for party leadership
Before Tuesday night's election, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, was seriously considering mounting a challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) if Republicans were to retake the Senate. In September, Scott was coy when asked about whether he'd support McConnell staying on...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress
Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
Kari Lake branded a ‘clown’ by Arizona’s Republican attorney general
Kari Lake calls Steve Bannon a ‘modern day George Washington’ at Arizona rally. Far-right Republican Kari Lake is locked in a tight contest for governor of Arizona – but it appears she will not be able to count on the support of the state’s Republican attorney general any time soon.
Washington Examiner
Chip Roy criticizes McCarthy and McConnell, urges GOP to take page out of DeSantis playbook
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) took shots at Republican leadership in Congress on Friday and urged the party to model itself after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's "unapologetic" approach to governance. Roy, in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, faulted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Results: Republican Ryan Zinke defeats Democrat Monica Tranel in Montana's 1st Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Republican Ryan Zinke defeated Democrat Monica Tranel in Montana's 1st Congressional District. The 1st District is one of seven new US House districts created after the 2020 Census. Zinke is the former US Secretary of the Interior and a former member of Congress. Election 2022...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
MSNBC
Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party
It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
Washington Examiner
'It makes no sense': Chorus of GOP senators call for McConnell to delay leadership election
Following underwhelming results in the midterm elections, a growing number of Republican senators are calling to delay leadership elections in the upper chamber, set for next Wednesday. According to reporting from Politico, Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Lee, (R-UT), and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have signed a letter in an effort...
Peltola faces Palin in bid to hold Alaska's US House seat
Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, has embraced the legacy of her Republican predecessor, the late Rep. Don Young, as she seeks a full two-year term to Alaska's only U.S. House seat. Peltola, in an ad, referred to the seat as “Don Young’s seat in Congress.” She also has...
Why AP called Alaska’s Senate race for Republicans
WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. And in Alaska, that means the race will proceed to ranked choice voting later this month.
Washington Examiner
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
Washington Examiner
Trump national security adviser warns China could attack Taiwan within two years
Former national security adviser Robert O'Brien warned that China could attack Taiwan during President Joe Biden's administration while it perceives the United States as "weak." During a keynote address at the Grand Strategy Summit in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, O'Brien responded to the increased tension between China and Taiwan and...
buzzfeednews.com
Republican Ron Johnson, Who Said Jan. 6 Was Not An Armed Insurrection, Has Been Reelected Senator Of Wisconsin
After months of close polling, Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson has won the race for Senate in Wisconsin, defeating Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Decision Desk HQ called Johnson as the projected winner just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning he had 50.41% of the counted vote. Johnson,...
US News and World Report
Alaska Senate Seat Will Stay Red. But Who Will Fill It?
Alaska’s Senate seat will go to a Republican – but which one remains unclear. The Associated Press on Wednesday called the race for Republicans, but with neither GOP candidate approaching 50% of the vote, the race moves on to a ranked choice process. Those tabulations are expected on Nov. 23.
Washington Examiner
Trump says he 'sent in the FBI' to save Ron DeSantis from election fraud in 2018
Former President Donald Trump claimed in a lengthy and unsubstantiated tirade Thursday night that while president, he "sent in the FBI" to save Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from election fraud. Trump claimed that the governor, who was just reelected on Election Day, was losing thousands of votes a day before...
