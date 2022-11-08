Arriving at Madrid Airport from Athens on Aegean Airlines at 01:20 in the morning meant booking an airport hotel for convenience and close proximity before heading into central Madrid later in the day. An Uber ride cost 14 EUR from the airport to Crowne Plaza Madrid Airport. The driver spoke limited English and took us to a Marriott first, then after showing him my phone with Crowne Plaza as the destination, he drove back onto the highway and dropped us off another mile down the road at the hotel entrance.

1 DAY AGO