Skymark Airlines of Japan to add up to 12 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft
Skymark Airlines of Japan is modernising its fleet, with plans to add up to 12 Boeing 737 MAX to join its operation. Skymark Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft – Rendering, The Boeing Company. The carrier intends to order four airplanes including the 737-8 and 737-10 variants with options for...
Norse Atlantic Airways lines up its Summer 2023 operation
Norse Atlantic Airways has announced its Summer 2023 operation, with the first routes announced. The airline has confirmed the following, with lead-in pricing too. Oslo to New York JFK, three times a week, from NOK 2299 one way in economy class, including taxes. Oslo to Fort Lauderdale, twice a week,...
Austrian Airlines to offer pre-ordering of short-haul food options
With Austrian Airlines fully embracing “Buy on Board” for their short and medium-haul products, it seems they want to tempt your taste buds before departure, with the offer of preordering products before you fly. The offering is available for flights of 50 minutes or longer. The offering is...
Review: Crowne Plaza Madrid Airport
Arriving at Madrid Airport from Athens on Aegean Airlines at 01:20 in the morning meant booking an airport hotel for convenience and close proximity before heading into central Madrid later in the day. An Uber ride cost 14 EUR from the airport to Crowne Plaza Madrid Airport. The driver spoke limited English and took us to a Marriott first, then after showing him my phone with Crowne Plaza as the destination, he drove back onto the highway and dropped us off another mile down the road at the hotel entrance.
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (12th November)
It’s that time of the week to assemble links, make them into some sort of sense and added witty commentary. Yes, it is Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. It’s Remembrance Weekend in the United Kingdom this weekend, with Remembrance Day yesterday and Remembrance Sunday tomorrow, where the nation comes together to remember those who have fallen in conflict.
United Airlines CEO Banking On Future Government Bailouts, But Only For The Strong
In a message to employees thanking them for a resilient third quarter and charting the long-term vision of the company, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby offered an interesting insight into how he views the future of government bailouts in times of crisis. United Airlines CEO Assumes Future Bailouts Will Occur,...
Turkish Airlines Strands 21-Year-Old Woman In Malaysia After She Mentions Peanut Allergy
Another day, another negative encounter on Turkish Airlines concerning a passenger with a peanut allergy. Even those who are skeptical about tree nut allergies must acknowledge the difficult issues arising in this case. Concern Over Peanut Allergy Prompts Turkish Airlines To Kick 21-Year-Old Off Flight In KUL. On November 10,...
I Got My United Silver Status Match From Bilt Rewards. Now What?
As part of this month’s Rent Day promotion from Bilt Rewards, they offered all members complimentary United MileagePlus® Premier® status. Everyone was eligible for Silver status and those elite Bilt Rewards members were given Gold status (It was also rumored that if you already had Silver status, you’d also be bumped to Gold).
My Arrival Into Algiers (ALG)
My arrival and entry into Algiers was a long but silent exchange. My Arrival Into Houari Boumediene Airport In Algiers. My Lufthansa flight landed into Houari Boumediene Airport just after midnight. As we taxied to our gate, I noticed a number of Air Algérie and Tassili Airlines jets (Tassili, known as TAL, is owned by Sonatrach, the national state-owned oil company of Algeria).
Introduction : A Journey To Exotic Algeria
Welcome to my next trip report, a recount of my recent journey to exotic Algeria. Algeria was one of the most difficult countries I have ever traveled to, but looking back was a superb trip. Exotic Algeria Trip Report. The first challenge was securing a visa, which I will discuss...
Do Travel Agents Save You Money?
There’s been a bit of blogger buzz these past few weeks about whether or not, in this age of being able to book travel from a device in our pockets, travel agents are still useful. Do travel agents really save you money? Do travel agents save you time? You might say, “Travel agents are so 80’s”, but I think you’d be selling yourself short.
Impossible Meatball Bowl In United Airlines First Class
My Meal of the Week feature examines an airline meal from my travels over the years. This may be a meal from earlier in the week or it may be a meal served over a decade ago. As United Airlines continues to present vegetarian options for its guests onboard, I had the opportunity to try the Impossible Meatball bowl on a recent flight.
