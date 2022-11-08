Read full article on original website
Legislators want Edwards administration to spread around water, sewer money
Louisiana lawmakers put off a vote on funding 100 water and sewer projects worth $406.4 million Thursday after legislators raised concerns that too much of the money was going to Northshore parishes. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality recommended a single Northshore project – the combination of 10 sewer systems...
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
More than 1/4 of Louisiana’s public defenders can’t cover their costs
Eleven of Louisiana’s 41 public defender offices did not bring in enough money to cover their costs during the 2020-2021 state budget cycle, providing more evidence the state’s public defender system is in a financial crisis. The 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish had the...
Ark. governor-elect Sanders selects her executive director and staff of the transition
Sanders chose long-time Little Rock attorney Kevin Crass as her executive director. "Kevin Crass has been a trusted friend and accomplished attorney for many years, and I am pleased to announce that he has agreed to serve as the Executive Director of the transition," Sanders said. "Kevin brings significant knowledge and relationships to this role, and I have complete confidence in his abilities to help me be ready to assume the role of governor on day one and begin taking our state to the top. Kevin will also be assisted in this important work by several individuals who were a part of our historic victory on election night and who bring their own incredible experiences and expertise. There is a lot of work to do and a short time to do it, but this team will get it done."
BESE rejects push to toughen high school ratings
BATON ROUGE, La. - Ending months of paralysis, Louisiana’s top school board Thursday soundly rejected state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s plan to toughen how high schools are rated amid fierce opposition from local superintendents. The vote was three in favor and eight opposed. What had shaped up...
Louisiana Higher Ed: UNO students reject football fee, Southern to memorialize 1972 tragedy
UNO students rejected a $300 per semester fee increase for athletics (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Illuminator) The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Students reject football fee.
State provides thousands in tutoring vouchers to help kids learn to read
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is launching a new program that will provide thousands of families with $1,000 tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program connects families of eligible K-5 public school students with high-quality literacy tutors. Starting Nov. 9, Louisiana families can visit the online portal to learn more about the program and share their email address to be notified when student registration opens this year.
Five Texas cities give nod to marijuana decriminalization at the polls
TEXARKANA, Texas – As the day was ending on election day Tuesday, it became clear that five cities in Texas voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. Voters in the cities of Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen and San Marcos approved the proposition to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and the restriction of using city funds and city staff to test substances for THC.
November is national Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, National Family Caregivers Month
TOWSON — Alzheimer's takes a devastating toll on caregivers. Compared with caregivers of people without dementia, twice as many caregivers of those with dementia indicate substantial emotional, financial and physical difficulties. Nearly 60 percent of those caregivers rate the emotional stress of caregiving as high or very high. In...
Alaskan metal legend Sean Peck headlines at Koot's on Friday
Looking back, Sean Peck never dreamed he would go from being just another kid at Palmer High to an internationally touring musician. But as all Alaskans know, this is the one state where you can create any future that you can dare to dream of. When "Hell Destroyer," as some...
